Paul Kerensa
Paul Kerensa is a writer, comedian and broadcaster. His podcast 'The British Broadcasting Century' tells the origin story of the BBC. He is the author of So a Comedian Walks into a Church (Darton Longman and Todd). Read our Profile interview with Paul.
Angela Kinsey flipped the script because of her faith. Good for her
Angela Kinsey challenged the writer of The Office over a line that she felt mocked her Christian beliefs. Writer/comedian Paul Kerensa remembers a similar sit(com)uation writing for a UK TV show
The BBC pioneered religious broadcasting. Where will it go next?
As the BBC turns 100, Paul Kerensa reviews the religious broadcasting record of the world’s most prestigious media organisation
10 things you thought were in the Bible…but aren’t
It might sound wise and good and true, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s actually in the scriptures
So a comedian walks into a parliamentary debate on religious education... But it’s no laughing matter
In a world of increasingly polarised views, teaching RE well has many benefits. Yet it has been removed from school performance measures, received no government funding for five years and despite recruitment targets being missed, training bursaries for RE teachers have been scrapped. Paul Kerensa went to parliament to make his case
10 sayings you didn’t realise came from the Bible
Convinced you’ve heard that saying before? Nope, it’s not Shakespeare, says Paul Kerensa, it comes from the Bible. There’s more wisdom there than you might realise
Comedy in a cathedral isn’t blasphemous, it’s an opportunity to celebrate joy and community
Is comedy in cathedrals really blasphemous? Where is the line when it comes to allowing entertainment in sacred spaces, asks Paul Kerensa
8 festive songs-a-playing to listen to this Christmas
The award-winning comedian, writer and broadcaster who has worked on TV shows such as Miranda, Top Gear and Not Going Out shares his top tunes
Broadcasting and Britishness: Why churches, like the media, must tell everyone’s story
Where was Emmy award-winning I May Destroy You on the list of ’British’ TV shows, asks Paul Kerensa?
Ecclesiastes comes to Edinburgh…but will biblical comedy work at Festival Fringe?
A new stand-up/theatre hybrid show sees Anthony Noack deliver Ecclesiastes in its entirety. But does it work? Yes and no, says Paul Kerensa
‘We have overcome’ The Fijian Rugby Olympic legends singing praises to God
After receiving their gold medals at Tokyo 2020, the Fijian Rugby team sang, “We have overcome, by the blood of the lamb”. Paul Kerensa reports
This bishop’s ‘Never trust a Tory’ tweet was wrong. But so are the calls for her to resign
When it comes to social media, we should all tweet each other as we’d like to be tweeted, says Paul Kerensa
Why Christians need to stop bashing the BBC
The BBC and Church of England have more in common than you might think, says comedian Paul Kerensa
Martin Bashir, the BBC and the Diana interview: Why as Christians we should always strive for honesty and integrity
The BBC and Bashir were wrong, but scapegoating them won’t help says Paul Kerensa
Don't worry about shortening 'Christmas' to 'Xmas' - it isn't blasphemous
Shortening 'Christmas' to 'Xmas' is viewed as disrespectful by some Christians. But as Paul Kerensa explains, the term is more Christian than it first appears
Divine Comedy: Milton Jones, Sally Phillips and Paul Kerensa in conversation
Paul Kerensa chats about Christianity and comedy with fellow comedians Sally Phillps and Milton Jones.