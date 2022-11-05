Marcus Jones
Marcus is Group Head of News at Premier. He can be found playing a variety of sports, whether it be Olympic distance triathlons or turning out for his church football team.
- Interviews
David Campanale: ‘An anti-Christian faction of the Lib Dems is bullying me for going to church’
A prospective parliamentary candidate has alleged he’s been the victim of harassment and bullying by a “lynch mob” of Liberal Democrat members who object to his Christian beliefs. In this interview with Premier's Marcus Jones, David Campanale says he’s facing de-selection because of his faith, and urges party leader Sir Ed Davey to intervene
- News Analysis
700 responded to Franklin Graham’s ‘God loves you’ message in London. Can he win the critics over?
Protests over his past comments on Islam and homosexuality led to the postponement of Franklin Graham’s last UK tour. But two years later, the US evangelist is back, preaching to a near-capacity crowd at London’s Excel centre. Marcus Jones was there, and witnessed hundreds responding to the Gospel
- Interviews
Jeffrey Donaldson: NI’s longest-serving MP on the faith that sustains him
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s Christian faith has sustained him throughout his political career. But with an impending appointment to the nation’s highest political office, Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP may still have his biggest challenge ahead
- Reviews
2021 in numbers
Our small team has spent the past year writing, designing and editing 840 pages of this magazine and uploading more than 500 articles to our website. But here, in no particular order, are the most important numbers you need to know about
- Archive content
Fighting with faith: We meet the boxers who claim God is on their side
World boxing champions Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury are both Christians. But does believing God is on your side give you an edge in the ring?
- News Analysis
Explained: Why Hillsong’s Brian Houston has been charged with covering up sex abuse
22 years ago, Brian Houston dismissed his father from church leadership, after Frank Houston admitted sexually abusing a boy. But Australian police allege Brian failed to report the abuse, and have charged him with knowingly concealing information relating to child sexual offences. Marcus Jones explains more
- Interviews
Dan Walker: My Christian faith is what makes me tick
One of the most recognisable faces on television talks to us about his faith, handling criticism and what makes a person remarkable
- Magazine Features
Our official 2020 round up...without mentioning Covid-19
We set our news editor the challenge of rounding up 2020 without mentioning you-know-what. Here’s how he got on
- Magazine Features
Coronavirus: 7 inspiring stories of Christians making a difference
Our head of news Marcus Jones reports on how Christians are serving their local communities
- Interviews
Simon Thomas: Grief, unanswered prayer and life after death
When his wife died just three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia, Simon Thomas had to tell the couple’s eight-year-old son. Here, he reflects on how the reassurance that death is not the end has enabled him to endure the hardest of trials
- Opinion
Asia Bibi has been acquitted. Here's what should happen next
Christians around the world are rejoicing the release of Asia Bibi. After almost a decade behind bars the Christian woman accused of blasphemy in Pakistan has been acquitted by the country's top court. But what should happen next? Premier's head of news Marcus Jones reports
- Opinion
Franklin Graham promised a message of love - and last night in Blackpool he delivered
Premier’s Marcus Jones was in Blackpool for the first night of Franklin Graham’s Festival of Hope but controversy was nowhere to be found.
- Opinion
Q&A: Theresa May speaks to us about whether Christians are being marginalised
Theresa May speaks to Premier’s head of news Marcus Jones about her faith, the Church’s role in society and her aim to deal with injustice
- Opinion
Asia Bibi needs your prayers right now. Here's why
Asia Bibi's final appeal against her conviction of blasphemy will be heard by Pakistan's Supreme Court tomorrow (Thursday). If her appeal fails, she will be hanged within 30 days. Premier's head of news Marcus Jones spoke to Bibi's lawyer ahead of the trial.
- Archive content
Election special: Nick Clegg
In an exclusive interview ahead of May’s general election, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg explains why he’s not the atheist many assume him to be, and outlines his vision for church and society.
- Archive content
Election special: Ed Miliband
In an exclusive interview ahead of May’s general election, Labour leader Ed Miliband talks church, politics and the need for Christians to get involved.
- Archive content
World Cup glory
Just before he jetted off to South Africa to cover the World Cup, Football Focus presenter Dan Walker spoke to Marcus Jones about faith and the beautiful game
- Magazine Features
Gold Rush
Paul said athletes train to win a temporary prize, while we run to win an eternal one. Here are some Team GB athletes running for both. ‘I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run I feel his pleasure.’