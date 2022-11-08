Philippa Hanna
Philippa Hanna is a British singer-songwriter, author and worship leader
- Reviews
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is a powerful reminder that Christians struggle with their mental health too
As a fellow musician, Philippa Hanna is all-too-aware that the spotlight cannot cure low self-esteem, or meet our need for connection. Only God can do that
- Opinion
The Christian faith of Dolly Parton
A Chicago church recently devised an entire preaching series around the life and lyrics of Dolly Parton. She may be the Queen of Country, but what about her own personal faith? Philippa Hanna explores
- Opinion
Sam Ryder said ‘joyful’ Eurovision felt like church. I know exactly what he means
Sam Ryder has compared performing at Eurovision to being in church "because there was so much joy". Singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna says that’s because something inherently spiritual occurs when voices unite in song
- Opinion
Phanatik might have deconstructed his faith, but I am still choosing Jesus
The last couple of years have caused many of us to ask questions of God. But I remember what life was like before Christ, and I know that this is better, says Philippa Hanna
- Reviews
What the Bieber’s marriage podcast teaches us about the importance of Christian community
They may be mega stars, but Justin and Hailey Bieber need the support of their church family as much as the next couple, says Philippa Hanna
- Opinion
There are no VIPs in the kingdom, but we can still honour celebrity Christians like Rhys Stephenson
Rhys Stephenson spoke openly about his faith on Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend. But celebrity endorsements of Christianity are not without risk, says Philippa Hanna
- Regular Columnists
Philippa Hanna: My 8 favourite songs
The British singer-songwriter, author and worship leader shares 8 songs which have helped her through the pandemic
- Opinion
Little Mix, social media and self-worth: ‘Understanding our value in God’
As Jesy Nelson does her first interview since splitting from Little Mix five months ago, Philippa Hanna, who toured with the band in 2016, reflects on the power of influence and the pressure of social media