Katie Stock
Katie Stock is a journalist and leads a church in south east London. She blogs at theologybee.com
- Magazine Features
Holy Ghosting: When Christians vanish from church
Katie Stock reports on a mysterious phenomenon
- Interviews
Tim & Rachel Hughes: The highs and lows of church planting in Birmingham
The writer of some of the world’s most sung worship songs has joined forces with his wife to turn a derelict gasworks into a resource church for the Midlands
- Interviews
Christy Wimber: Why I closed my church
Christy Wimber explains why she closed her church and why Christians who believe in healing need a better theology of suffering
- Magazine Features
Wonder Women: Celebrating 100 years of female ordination
Katie Stock looks at the rise of women in church leadership positions
- Archive content
'America's Best Theologian' Stanley Hauerwas on Trump, war and ethics
‘America’s best theologian’ Stanley Hauerwas gives his view on President Trump and explains why he believes the Church in the West has lost its way.
- Archive content
The God who calls us
I am about to embark on a bewildering journey. I’ve handed my notice into our editor, Justin Brierley and am slowly declining meeting invitations.
- Magazine Features
Beauty from Brokenness: These Christians are trying to restore dignity among sex workers
There are no simple answers when it comes to prostitution. Katie Stock reports
- Opinion
London Bridge attack: the helpers are the heroes this Pentecost
In light of the attack on London Bridge, Katie Stock explains why Pentecost people should look for the helpers
- Opinion
God is sovereign, but it’s OK to be afraid after the Manchester attack
Katie Stock considers what a Christian response to terrorism should look like in light of God's sovereignty
- Archive content
‘This is exactly where Jesus would live if he lived in Cape Town’
Katie Stock meets Pete Portal, a new breed of missionary, serving God with gangsters in Cape Town
- Opinion
5 alternative ideas this Lent that will inspire you
Have you given up chocolate, abstained from social media and declined all caffeine? You may be struggling for ideas this Lent. Here are five ideas that will help you experience the profound impact of this season afresh.
- Archive content
Seeking Asylum, Finding Christ: Why Muslim refugees are converting
Increasing numbers of Muslim refugees are converting to Christianity. Katie Stock examines why it’s happening and what it means for churches in the UK
- Opinion
Faith in the White House - the faith of the last 11 Presidents
As Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America, Katie Stock looks back at the faith of his eleven predecessors
- Opinion
Islamic State's gunman is human- that's why it's so scary
Katie Stock explains why we shouldn't dismiss the Istanbul gunman as "less than human".
- Opinion
2016 wasn't all bad. Here's 7 great things which happened this year
With some people complaining that 2016 was 'the worst year ever', Katie Stock brings some happier stories to our attention
- Archive content
'My father injected me with HIV' - amazing Christian testimony
Katie Stock explains how Brryan Jackson’s faith brought hope in despair
- Archive content
Christmas worship ideas for your church
In the middle of this hectic time of year Katie Stock shares some top tips for a Christmas full of worship and wonder
- Archive news
How US evangelicals put Trump in the White House
Katie Stock takes a closer look at how American Christians voted
- Opinion
Why Church leaders should listen to Bobbi Brown and wear less make-up
With American make-up artist Bobbi Brown speaking out against contouring and heavy make-up, Katie Stock challenges female church leaders to wear less make-up and embrace their intrinsic beauty in Christ.
- Archive content
A world without Down’s syndrome?
Sally Phillips’ recent BBC documentary made the case against abortion of babies with Down’s syndrome. Katie Stock examines the arguments and responses to the controversial programme.