Tony Cummings
Tony Cummings' journalistic career started in 1963 when he started a black music fanzine originally called Soul, then Soul Music Monthly and finally Shout. By 1971 he was writing occasionally for Record Mirror and then in 1973 joined Black Music magazine as Staff Writer, eventually becoming Editor. Over the next few years he interviewed such artists as Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson and hundreds more. He stopped writing for the magazine in 1976 and converted to Christianity in 1980. Within a year he was married and began to write for Premier Christianity's predecessor Buzz who soon offered him the position of assistant editorship, where he interviewed people such as Rev Ian Paisley and Cliff Richard. He later became the editor of Christian music magazine Cross Rhythms.
- Magazine Features
How Adrian Snell’s ‘The Passion’ became a Christian classic
As the best-selling Christian album of the 1980s is remixed and re-released, Tony Cummings shares the inside story of how Adrian Snell worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver a “symphonic rock classic”
- Reviews
When Jesus Met Hippies - Andrew Whitman
Interested in revival, the birth of Christian rock music or charismatic renewal? Don’t miss this book, says our reviewer
- Interviews
Wayne Drain: ‘God has given me a song! And it sends people to sleep…’
Christian musician Wayne Drain says his ‘Lullaby for Adults’ has helped tens of thousands find untroubled sleep.
- Magazine Features
The little known story of Bob Marley's conversion to Christianity
The reggae superstar and populariser of Rastafarianism became a Christian shortly before his death in 1981. Tony Cummings reports
- Interviews
Eddie Holman: The undisputed king of Northern soul is still putting God first
Eddie Holman is a veteran soul singer whose ’Hey There Lonely Girl’ million-seller is still heard on radio and TV today. He is also an ordained minister with a newly re-issued gospel album. But it’s Holman’s phenomenal popularity on the North of England’s Northern soul scene which recently brought the singer to Blackpool, as it did journalist Tony Cummings
- Magazine Features
Mike Rimmer (1961-2022): The pioneering Christian music broadcaster asked the hard questions
Mike Rimmer was a distinguished reporter and interviewer, especially during Christian music’s golden years. On top of interviewing the biggest artists, Rimmer was a passionate advocate for up and coming artists. His equally prolific Cross Rhythms colleague Tony Cummings remembers him
- Reviews
Avoid this banal re-write of the Bible's greatest stories. It contains as much truth as Buffy the Vampire Slayer
In one way, the writings of Robin Bennett and Eugene Peterson are similar: both have rewritten the Bible into everyday speech. But there the similarity ends.
- Reviews
Another In the Fire: The meaning behind the worship song that's getting Chris Pratt through
Actor Chris Pratt recently took to Instagram to thank God for helping him through tough times, saying the Hillsong United anthem had deeply impacted him. But what was the inspiration behind the song? Music journalist Tony Cummings explores
- Reviews
Tony Cummings: My top 8 songs
The man with an encyclopedic knowledge of Christian music shares his favourite tunes right now
- Reviews
The Jesus Music: How Christian music became a multi-billion-dollar industry
The Jesus Music is a rollicking good ride through the best of CCM, says Tony Cummings
- Real Life
‘It’s not “religious” its real’ - The open air Prayer Station changing Crewe’s estates
A series of ‘delightfully informal’ Christian gatherings are having a profound effect in Crewe
- Reviews
The 10 greatest Christian lyrics of all time
From deep biblical truths to sharp social commentary, the world of Christian music has produced some heart-stopping, soul-rendering, conscience-pricking lines. Veteran music journalist Tony Cummings shares his ten favourites
- Reviews
Celtish Home - Nigel Cameron and Julie Cameron-Hall
Back in the noughties, West Sussex based singer and fiddle player Julie Hall was making folk-styled music and recording critically acclaimed albums. Meanwhile a Belfast singer, flute and whistle player, Nigel Cameron, was finding his musical niche – recording everything from Celtic-styled rock to children’s music. After the death of ...
- Opinion
Carman (1956-2021): The high-drama musical evangelist who led thousands to faith
The American Christian music star Carmelo Domenic Licciardello died last week. Tony Cummings remembers his colourful life and career
- Opinion
Ministering music and making a crust: How 3 Christian musicians are coping with lockdown
Tony Cummings asks three full time musicians how they're coping with the financial effects of the coronavirus