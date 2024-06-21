Tony Cummings

Tony Cummings' journalistic career started in 1963 when he started a black music fanzine originally called Soul, then Soul Music Monthly and finally Shout. By 1971 he was writing occasionally for Record Mirror and then in 1973 joined Black Music magazine as Staff Writer, eventually becoming Editor. Over the next few years he interviewed such artists as Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson and hundreds more. He stopped writing for the magazine in 1976 and converted to Christianity in 1980. Within a year he was married and began to write for Premier Christianity's predecessor Buzz who soon offered him the position of assistant editorship, where he interviewed people such as Rev Ian Paisley and Cliff Richard. He later became the editor of Christian music magazine Cross Rhythms.