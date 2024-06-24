Megan Cornwell
Megan Cornwell is deputy editor of Premier Christianity magazine. She previously worked at the Guardian and The Tablet. When she's not writing and editing features or interviewing well-known Christians she can be found scrambling around the floor with her one-year-old and pretending to be a puppy with her five-year-old. She loves all things faith, ethics and journalism, and her tea strong, with lots of milk.
- Magazine Features
Soul Survivors: The inside story of how Mike Pilavachi's abuse was uncovered
Megan Cornwell has spent the past twelve months investigating one of the most shocking scandals to hit the UK evangelical Church in recent years. Here she explains what her reporting for Premier Christianity’s critically acclaimed podcast series has uncovered
- Interviews
‘There was a lot of psychological bullying’. Matt and Beth Redman on Mike Pilavachi abuse
Matt and Beth Redman’s new film Let There Be Light explores the emotional abuse the couple experienced at the hands of Soul Survivor’s Mike Pilavachi. They spoke to Megan Cornwell about why they made it, and what they hope will change in the Church
- Magazine Features
Hope bringers: How Compassion is changing lives
God’s name has been co-opted by many movements and in many ways over the years, but when Compassion promises to release children from poverty in the name of Jesus, Megan Cornwell says she no longer has to take it on good faith. She has seen it with her own eyes, and she believes
- Real Life
‘No one believed a baby found in a ditch could survive’
When baby Miracle was found discarded in a drain in Uganda, local resident Gladys feared the worst. But thanks to the support of neighbours and a local Compassion-run project, a new family is learning to thrive
- Magazine Editorial
Soul Survivors: Your questions answered
A new podcast from Premier Christianity promises to shed light on the scandal surrounding Mike Pilavachi in order to help the Church heal and move forward. Here’s what you need to know about how and why we are covering this story
- Interviews
Boyzone’s Shane Lynch: ‘The music industry is Satanic’
Boyzone’s Shane Lynch talks demons, deliverance and working his way back to the light
- News Analysis
Investigation finds Mike Pilavachi 'used spiritual authority to control people'. What happens now?
The Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team has said Mike Pilavachi used his spiritual authority to “control” people, and this led to inappropriate relationships, including “massaging of young male interns”. But questions remain, and more investigations are set to take place. Megan Cornwell reports on what’s likely to happen next
- Interviews
Jenn Johnson: ‘We’ve seen crazy things happen at Bethel’
Worship leader Jenn Johnson talks gold dust, grave sucking and supernatural healing with Megan Cornwell
- Reviews
Created to Dream - Rick Warren
Created to Dream is Rick Warren’s first book in ten years. Fans of The Purpose Driven Life will be pleased to see the pastor retaining his accessible and down-to-earth approach to theology.
- Real Life
‘I have a terminal cancer diagnosis, but I’m excited about the future’
Paul Garratt is no stranger to suffering. It seems a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over has been poured into his lap. And yet, he is trusting that God will do something beautiful through his life
- Interviews
Rosemarie Mallett: ‘Jesus calls us to bring about justice. But we can’t do it without him’
The Bishop of Croydon on slavery, racism and the role of repentance
- Interviews
Rick Warren: ‘I’m embarrassed by a lot of things done in the name of US evangelicalism’
The pastor and best-selling author tells Megan Cornwell how he changed his mind on women in ministry, why he’s ashamed of American evangelicals and what convinced him that gay relationships are ‘not God’s best’
- Real Life
‘My daughter’s heart stopped as I watched on helplessly’
When 14-month-old Liberty Feesey visited her GP with a persistent cough, her father, Paul, had no idea that only 24 hours later she would be in intensive care fighting for her life
- Magazine Features
Fearfully and wonderfully made: 5 disabled Christians share their stories
Five Christians living with disabilities share how God is using them in powerful ways for mission and ministry
- Magazine Features
Ravi Zacharias’ sins of sexual abuse went undetected for years. Here are the lessons the Church needs to learn
As an explosive new report into Ravi Zacharias International Ministries reveals the toxic culture that enabled an abuser to go undetected for years, Megan Cornwell looks at the lessons for the Church
- Magazine Features
Editor’s picks: 15 best features from 2022
Premier Christianity has been at the forefront of unpacking all the big stories of 2022 from a distinctly Christian perspective. Here’s a round-up of our favourite long-reads the year
- Interviews
‘I would love to be out of a job’ Investigative reporter Julie Roys on uncovering Church scandals
Julie Roys explains why she’s determined to expose abuse and misconduct in the Church
- Magazine Features
This 'trauma-informed' church is taking a radically different approach to healing
Following the fallout from the pandemic, psychological illnesses are at record levels. Megan Cornwell visits a church in Bath which is pioneering new ways of binding up the broken hearted
- Opinion
As the world mourns the Queen, Christians must remember there’s another family who needs our prayers
The death of Chris Kaba has been overshadowed by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but black lives matter – all the time, says Megan Cornwell
- Opinion
How I know the rainbows over Buckingham Palace were a gift from God
It’s funny how rainbows – a sign of God’s goodness – seem to appear when we need them most, says Megan Cornwell