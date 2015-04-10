Joy Tibbs
Joy Tibbs is a freelance writer and editor who contributes regularly to Premier.
- Archive content
The changing face of festivals
Many of us book a place at the same Christian festival or convention year after year. We know the programme, we have finally worked out how to navigate the venue and close friends will be there. But are we getting anything new out of our annual pilgrimages or are we simply going through the motions because that’s what we’ve always done?
- Archive news
Welby: ‘Evangelism is for all Christians’
In an exclusive interview with Premier Christianity, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke about his new drive to re-engage Christians in evangelism.
- Opinion
TV vicars: the good, the bad and the real-life reverends
The Vicar of Dibley returned to our screens on Friday 13th March as a one-off special Red Nose Day. The new episode revealed whether or not Geraldine Kennedy (Dawn French) is to be named Bishop of Dibley, following the recent Church of England decision to ordain female bishops for the first time.
- Opinion
Is it really pornography? And am I addicted?
With the launch of the Fifty Shades of Grey film set to coincide with Valentine’s Day, we wondered whether the lines between ‘romance’ and ‘pornography’ are becoming increasingly blurred.
- Interviews
Q&A: Sue Rinaldi
Sue Rinaldi has released three solo albums since leaving chart-topping band Heartbeat in 1991. Ahead of leading worship at Spring Harvest, she tells Joy Tibbs about the wrestling she has done with God over the years, and about her new album Ethos.
- Archive content
The stories behind the songs
We sing them in church every Sunday, but have you ever stopped to wonder how a song came to be? Joy Tibbs explores the backstory behind some of our favourite worship anthems...and a few less familiar ones.
- Archive news
New wave of persecution follows Charlie Hebdo killings
Are the lives of 12 Parisians more important than the lives of thousands in Africa? And where should we draw the line when it comes to freedom of speech?
- Opinion
Bored, disillusioned, confused? Why some Christians 'don't do' politics
With the general election looming, are you prepared to ‘show up’?
- Archive news
Christians combat Ebola on the front line
Christian medical and aid workers have been involved in the fight against Ebola since the most recent outbreak began in March. But those involved claim much more help is needed if the crisis is to be brought under control.
- Archive content
Church weekends away: heaven or hell?
Would a church retreat be your idea of heaven or hell? Joy Tibbs explores the elements that have the potential to make or break a parish weekend away.
- Archive news
I’m ‘not afraid’ to face Ebola, says Sam Dunnet
GP Sam Dunnet has worked in Mozambique, Angola, Sierra Leone, Liberia and South Africa in recent years. She is currently in Freetown, Sierra Leone, dealing with the direct and indirect effects of Ebola.
- Interviews
Q&A: Max Lucado
Describing himself as a ‘recovering prayer wimp’, Max Lucado’s latest book, Before Amen, provides a simple yet effective approach to prayer. Joy Tibbs caught up with the author, who has penned almost 100 books to date, to find out more.
- Archive news
The rise and fall of Mark Driscoll
The embattled pastor has resigned from the church he founded following accusations of bullying and mismanagement. After a steep decline in attendance, Mars Hill church is also disbanding.
- Archive content
School shooting averted as bookkeeper tells attacker, 'I love you'.
Antoinette Tuff was on reception cover at a school in DeKalb, Georgia, when gunman Michael Hill burst in and announced: ‘We’re all going to die today!’
- Archive content
The female cost of war
Across the globe, women are often the worst affected, yet most neglected, victims of war. Joy Tibbs reports.
- Archive news
The UK’s first female bishop: the contenders
Since the Anglican Church voted ‘yes’ to women bishops in July, speculation has mounted that the first female bishop will be appointed before the end of the year. The following five candidates are among the contenders.
- Archive content
Make your retirement count for Christ
What would you do if all of the over-60s in your church suddenly stopped turning up for duty?
- Opinion
God rewrote my life on 9/11
Sujo John was in the North Tower when the planes hit the World Trade Center on September 11 2001. He says his life was completely ‘rewritten’.
- Archive news
Iraq is experiencing a ‘Christian holocaust’
The Archbishop of Canterbury says IS must be ‘held to account’ and the Prince of Wales describes his ‘heartbreak’ over the suffering of Christians