Joseph D'Souza
Rt Rev Joseph D'Souza is bishop and moderator of the Good Shepherd Church of India. Dr D'Souza is also the founder and international president of Dignity Freedom Network, an inter-caste and inter-racial alliance that works on behalf of the Dalits and other marginalised groups. He also leads the ecumenical All India Christian Council.
- Opinion
Democracy is a gift from God. We must fight to preserve it
In the recent Indian election, prime minister Narendra Modi won a third consecutive term, but lost his majority government. It is a blow to those who wish to enshrine Hindu beliefs into Indian law, but a victory for democracy, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza
- Interviews
Scott Morrison: 'God provided the headspace for me to lead through those very difficult days and we were able to save a lot of lives'
The former Australian prime minister on the importance of finding your identity in Christ and why he doesn’t care about his political legacy
- Opinion
Radical Islam is a threat to Christian democracy. It must be defeated
The conflict in Israel and Gaza is much bigger than the Middle East, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza. Peace requires Western democracies to stand up to extremists, not appease them
- Opinion
Western Christians must stop talking about ‘unreached people groups’. Your problem is closer to home
Western mission agencies who use old language, like “conversion” or “unreached people groups” are putting lives at risk, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza. The majority world does need the gospel, he says, but so does the UK, Europe and the US
- Magazine Features
George Verwer (1938-2023): The trailblazing evangelist reached the world for Christ
The founder and former director of the global Christian mission agency, Operation Mobilisation died last night surrounded by his family at his home near London. He was 84. Bishop Joseph D’Souza remembers him
- Opinion
As another Christmas arrives, Hindu extremists are again targeting Indian Christians
World Vision India is just one of many charities to have its license to receive foreign funds suspended by the Hindu-led government. It’s another clear sign of Christian persecution, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza. What happened to peace on earth and goodwill to all people?
- Opinion
Indian Sikhs are miraculously encountering Jesus - and there’s nothing authorities can do to stop it
Despite persecution by extremist Hindu factions, there is a revival happening among India’s Sikh community in the Punjab that is now attracting the attention of the national media. You can’t stop the work of the Holy Spirit says Bishop Joseph D’Souza
- Opinion
Iran's women are right to tell Islamic leaders that religion cannot supersede their human rights
In a complex and diverse world, Bishop Joseph D’Souza makes a case for tolerance, understanding and freedom of religious expression for all
- Opinion
The Pope’s apology for past sins in the name of ‘mission’ was a good start. But evangelicals need to change too
Christians need to understand that sloganeering such as “reaching unreached people groups” is deeply problematic, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza
- Opinion
Britain’s asylum resettlement plan is more colonial than reformative
Britain cannot ignore its Christian roots. It must handle the complex problem of illegal immigration in a more humane way, argues Bishop Joseph D’Souza
- Opinion
How many civilians must die before the Russian Orthodox Patriarch intervenes?
It’s not enough to sanction the Russian oligarchs, it’s time to put pressure on Putin’s spiritual oligarch too, says Bishop Joseph D’Souza
- Opinion
India is cracking down on Christian charities just when they are needed most
Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity have had their licence renewed thanks to international pressure. But many more are still in limbo
- Opinion
‘The pain is overwhelming’ As India’s Covid crisis deepens, we need Christians to act
As coronavirus cases in India pass 20 million and oxygen shortages push the healthcare system to the brink of collapse, Indian church leader Bishop Joseph D’Souza, issues an urgent plea to Christians around the world