Rev Dr Ian Paul
Rev Dr Ian Paul is Associate Minister at St Nic’s, Nottingham, Adjunct Professor of NT at Fuller Theological Seminary and Managing Editor of Grove Books Ltd. He blogs at www.psephizo.com.
- Opinion
Hal Lindsey (1929-2024): The end times theologian who popularised the rapture
The US author Hal Lindsey promoted a dispensationalist view of the end times which continues to hold influence among some evangelicals. But Lindsey’s predictions in his widely read 1970 book The Late Great Planet Earth, haven’t aged well, says Rev Ian Paul
- Opinion
The CofE hasn’t changed its doctrine on marriage. It’s still one man and one woman
Despite what some have suggested, the CofE has not changed its teaching on marriage, says Dr Ian Paul. He explains what has - and hasn’t - happened, and why he’ll keep fighting for church doctrine to remain faithful to Jesus’ teaching
- Opinion
The CofE is going in the wrong direction on racial diversity. There is a better way
The Church of England should not be adopting the language of Critical Race Theory or importing the US culture war on racism, says Dr Ian Paul
- Opinion
Are all sins the same?
It’s complicated, says Ian Paul. He explains why the Bible give two different answers, and why it’s important for Christians come to the right conclusions on sexual ethics
- Reviews
Does the Bible Support Same-Sex Marriage?
Does the Bible Support Same-Sex Marriage? is an outstanding book, says our reviewer
- Opinion
The Times survey of CofE priests is deeply flawed. Here’s why
A recent poll by the national newspaper has suggested that a majority of Anglican clergy are in favour of same-sex marriage. But the methodology, and the presentation of its findings, seem far from robust says Dr Ian Paul
- Regular Columnists
Paul does condemn all same-sex activity
Responding to David Instone-Brewer’s claims that God only condemned certain types of homosexual relationships, Ian Paul argues that there is no such basis in scripture
- Reviews
The Bishop of Oxford's surprising case for same-sex marriage is flawed
The Bishop of Oxford, Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft has come out publicly in favour of the Church of England changing its doctrine of marriage to include same-sex partnerships. But having studied the bishop's 48-page booklet, entitled Together in Love and Faith, Ian Paul believes the arguments are unconvincing
- Opinion
This MP wants to disestablish the CofE over its teaching on gay marriage. But he’s misunderstood what’s at stake
Ben Bradshaw MP has called for the Church of England to change its treatment of gay people or face disestablishment. But his comments belie a misunderstanding of the Church’s current position, says Dr Ian Paul
- Opinion
Does allowing same-sex marriage result in church decline? Here's what the numbers show
There are no growing church denominations in the UK that don’t hold a traditional view on sexuality and marriage, according to a new report. But is it that simple? Dr Ian Paul investigates
- Opinion
What matters most: sin or climate change?
Dr Ian Paul asks: does it have to be an either/or choice?
- Reviews
‘Bleeding for Jesus’ is a harrowing expose of John Smyth’s abuse. But the book’s conclusion is a theological mess
Andrew Graystone’s new book has been praised by Channel 4’s Cathy Newman for giving a "disturbing, devastating and damning account of abuser John Smyth.” But others are concerned the book has unnecessarily outed some of Smyth’s victims.
- Reviews
Mysteries of the Messiah claims to reveal biblical treasures. All I found was fools gold
There is nothing more exciting than seeing something new in scripture. But with every new discovery, we need to ask: is what I have ‘discovered’ really there, or is it a figment of my imagination?
- Opinion
Does the Bible prohibit sex before marriage?
Last week the Methodist Church affirmed the status of cohabitation. Many Christians have assumed the Bible forbids sex outside of marriage. But what do the texts actually say?
- Opinion
This film on sexuality isn't controversial, it's biblical
The new short film ‘The Beautiful Story’ about sex within heterosexual marriage has been labelled “anti-gay” by some Christians. On behalf of the Church of England’s Evangelical Council Ian Paul explains why there’s nothing shocking about a message that has been celebrated by Christians for two millennia
- Opinion
Richard Rohr's simple answers have nothing to do with orthodox Christianity
Rev Dr Ian Paul reviews Richard Rohr's new book The Universal Christ (SPCK)
- Opinion
Here's why Meghan Markle's divorce won't get in the way of her Royal marriage
Ian Paul asks whether a divorcee is a suitable wife for someone in line to the throne
- Opinion
Why changing the church’s theology on sexuality won’t result in growth
As the Church of England's General Synod votes on a bishops' report which states marriage should be between a man and a woman only, Ian Paul explains why holding to this traditional view is good news for church growth
- Opinion
Why suspending the Episcopalians demonstrates Welby's brilliant leadership
Dr Ian Paul analyses the Primates' decision to suspend the Episcopal Church from full participation in the Anglican Communion for the next three years
- Opinion
Church attendance is declining. Here's what should we do about it
Dr Ian Paul analyses the latest Church of England attendance figures and argues the Church will grow when it stands out from society, rather than blends in