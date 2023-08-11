Peter Lynas
Peter Lynas is the UK director the Evangelical Alliance and co-leads the Being Human project.
- Opinion
God said it first: You are Kenough
When it comes to identity, it’s easy to be critical of the stereotypes, or the lack of answers provided by Barbie, but has the Church done any better? We can only understand what it is to be human in light of the larger God story that has shaped our world, says Peter Lynas
- Opinion
The 4 biggest issues facing the Church in 2023
Contested cultural moments can provide great opportunities for a Church that bears a message of good news, says Peter Lynas
- Opinion
Think the Census results are bad news for Christians? Think again
With the number of people identifying as Christians continuing to plummet, you might think the latest census is bad news for the Church. But Peter Lynas has a different perspective on the figures
- Opinion
Bishop of Oxford’s views on same-sex marriage put popular opinion above the Bible
Rt Rev Steven Croft has published a 52-page essay, Together in Love and Faith, explaining how his views on sexuality have changed and why he thinks it’s time for the CofE to allow same-sex marriage. But Peter Lynas says his arguments don’t stack up
- Opinion
If porn is OK, what’s wrong with watching it in the House of Commons?
Christians agree that porn is a dangerous subversion of God’s gift of healthy sexuality. But in a secular world where it’s widely accepted, why is everyone getting so excited about an MP caught watching it? Except, of course, if it’s not so OK after all
- Opinion
The week that changed the world?
After gay conversion therapy U-turns from the government, high profile debates over transgender athletes and a contentious letter signed by Lord Rowan Williams and other church leaders, Peter Lynas wonders if this was a world changing week
- Opinion
Why Putin’s war is an attack on Christian values
Putin has gone to war against fundamentally Christian ideals, argues Peter Lynas
- Opinion
What’s the problem with banning conversion therapy?
Praying for a gay Christian teenager who says they do not want to engage in sexual activity, could become a crime if some definitions of conversion therapy are adopted by the government, says the Evangelical Alliance’s Peter Lynas
- Opinion
12 ways Covid is changing the church - evidence from a senior leader
The Evangelical Alliance’s Peter Lynas says we’re in a period of significant change.
- Magazine Features
Baffled by non-binary? Here’s a biblical and pastoral response to trans issues
Beware of strong opinions and easy answers, says the Evangelical Alliance’s Peter Lynas. Behind the rise of sometimes-confusing gender labels are real people whom Christians are called to love
- Opinion
Why Christians should welcome Franklin Graham’s legal victory
Blackpool Council were wrong to ban adverts about Franklin Graham’s evangelistic event, a court has found. Peter Lynas from the Evangelical Alliance explains more
- Opinion
Gay conversion therapy: What the Church and LGBT community can agree on
Peter Lynas explains why the Evangelical Alliance has written to the government, seeking clarity on a proposed gay conversion therapy ban