Liz Dodd
Liz Dodd is a journalist specialising in religion and travel. A former news editor, she recently took a break from the newsroom to cycle around the world
- Real Life
’I get very emotional every time I see that video. What did they do to my husband?’
Pastor Raymond Koh was violently abducted in Malaysia four years ago and hasn’t been seen since. His wife Susannah Koh believes the police were complicit and is leading the campaign for his release
- Magazine Features
Christian leaders predicted 2020 would be the year of evangelism. Did they get it wrong?
This time last year we published a cover story entitled ‘2020: The Year of Evangelism’. In light of Covid-19 Liz Dodd revisits her article and asks: did the prophets get it wrong?
- Opinion
Welcome the stranger: Finding a Christian response to the channel crossings
Following the tragic news that two adults and two children have died while attempting to cross the channel, Liz Dodd investigates the implications for British churches
- Magazine Features
The top 5 apps to help you pray
With many churches still closed, now is the ideal time to explore the technology designed to help you draw closer to God
- Magazine Features
2020: The Year of Evangelism
High-profile preachers and pastors are joining forces with evangelistic organisations to galvanise Christians to share their faith. Could this be a breakthrough year?
- Magazine Features
Marie Kondo: A Christian response to the cleaning guru everyone's obsessed with
The Japanese cleaning guru Marie Kondo is in vogue, but should Christians adopt her ideas? Liz Dodd gives her view
- Opinion
How my smart home brought me closer to God
Technology is a distraction from spending time with God, isn't it? Not necessarily. Liz Dodd explains how her Google Assistant, audiobook Bible and even a project management app, have all aided her quiet times
- Magazine Features
Why all your friends are going vegan
Plant-based diets have skyrocketed in recent years, taking a fringe movement into the mainstream, but should Christians get their teeth into this new trend?
- Magazine Features
Holy spokes: What cycling around the world taught me about God
Liz Dodd wasn’t expecting a spiritual encounter when she set off from England to cycle around the world. But God had other ideas