Lauren Windle
Lauren Windle a journalist, author and presenter who focuses on faith, recovery and love. Her debut non-fiction book Notes On Love: Being Single and Dating in a Marriage Obsessed Church (SPCK) is out now.
- Opinion
I was a drug addict. Here’s my advice to Katie Price’s friends and family
Supporting an addict is hard, says Lauren Windle, but we should never stop believing that God can bring change
- Magazine Features
Pastor Yonggi Cho (1936-2021): Leader of the ‘world’s biggest church’
He built a record-breaking congregation, but ended his life in controversy, says Lauren Windle
- Reviews
I am Danielle: This drama starring Letitia Wright raises a huge question for Christians
In a recent interview for her new Channel 4 drama, I am Danielle, Letitia Wright told journalists that her hope lay in Jesus. When dealing with the dark themes and impossible questions that this story raises, I am glad that mine does too, says Lauren Windle
- Testimonies
‘God is a big part of my life and always will be’ - the Christian faith of West End star Alexandra Burke
Since winning The X Factor in 2008 Alexandra Burke has released hit singles, starred in Strictly Come Dancing and taken her talents to the West End. As theatres re-open after an 18 month hiatus, it seems her Christian faith is as strong as ever
- Reviews
More Trust - Leah McFall
In life we’re often presented with straightforward instructions. ‘Mind the gap’, ‘look both ways’, or maybe more recently, ‘wear a mask’. These brief but simple directives are repeated relentlessly to make sure they really sink in. But we’re not stupid, so why are we bombarded with messaging, rather than just ...
- Testimonies
‘God is the one who directs my life’ – the Christian faith of Simone Biles
Simone Biles’ Christian faith has seen her through the highs of sporting success and the lows of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. And they’ll see her through this too, says Lauren Windle
- Opinion
The Church is failing single people - here’s 3 things we can do about it
Paul wasn’t married and neither was Jesus, so why do two thirds of Christians say they feel getting married is expected of them? And what can we do about it?
- Reviews
Prey Tell - Tiffany Bluhm
Having spent the best part of the history of humanity ignoring the issues around rape, sexual assault and the subjugation of women, the world has finally kicked into gear.
- Opinion
Jesus wasn’t a diva and neither is Osaka: Why prioritising mental health should always be OK
The tennis star Naomi Osaka has been criticised for not speaking to the media this week. But when it comes to our mental health, boundaries are vital, argues Lauren Windle