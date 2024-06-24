Justin Brierley
Justin Brierley is an author, speaker and broadcaster. His book The Surprising Rebirth Of Belief In God: Why New Atheism grew old and secular thinkers are considering Christianity again (Tyndale House) is now also a podcast documentary series. For more information, visit justinbrierley.com
- Testimonies
‘There’s nothing reassuring about Jesus. That’s why I stayed away from him for so long’
Mythologist Dr Martin Shaw came back to faith after a night vigil and a supernatural experience of Christ
- Reviews
I saw Jordan Peterson at the O2 last night. He’s asking all the right questions
Thousands flocked to London’s O2 arena to hear leading intellectuals including Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray talk about everything from marriage to the meaning of life. Can a ‘faith-based’ approach to the culture wars help solve society’s problems? Justin Brierley reports
- Magazine Features
New atheism has collapsed. The tide is turning on belief in God
Justin Brierley explores the surprising rebirth of belief in God
- Testimonies
From the worst slum to glorious salvation
Through the generosity of a teenager thousands of miles away, Dr Richmond Wandera was lifted out of extreme poverty. He’s now a church leader committed to leading his fellow Ugandans away from the prosperity gospel and toward biblical truth
- Magazine Features
Was the sexual revolution a mistake?
Christians have long lamented the liberal attitudes brought about by the sexual revolution, but now secular thinkers are starting to agree. Feminist campaigner Louise Perry joins Christian commentator Rod Dreher to discuss whether ancient biblical wisdom holds the answers to modern maladies
- Interviews
Tim Keller: ‘I never want to go back to the prayer life I had before cancer’
The pastor and bestselling author reveals what God has been teaching him through terminal cancer
- Magazine Features
How can the Church reach a spiritually curious generation? Two social media influencers explain
Many younger people are put off by organised religion. Justin Brierley speaks to two social media influencers, Mikhaila Peterson and Jon McCray, about their conversion stories and how Christians can better reach millennials and Gen Z
- Magazine Features
Dawkins vs Collins: The world’s most famous atheist meets a leading Christian geneticist
Richard Dawkins and Francis Collins recently sat down with Justin Brierley for a Big Conversation on science and faith…and they got on surprisingly well
- Magazine Features
Explained: The religious motivations behind Putin’s unholy war
As war rages, Justin Brierley asks Ukrainian Orthodox scholar Father Cyril Hovorun and Catholic journalist Clifford Longley about the religious beliefs motivating Vladimir Putin
- Reviews
Against The Tide: Watch John Lennox provide evidence for God in the age of science
This is a well-polished and engaging documentary that bucks the trend when it comes to Christian filmmaking, says Justin Brierley
- Interviews
Giles Fraser: How the journalist-priest discovered his Jewish roots
The priest-in-charge at St Mary’s, Newington talks about losing his way and finding it again
- Reviews
The Line of Fire
Dr Michael Brown was a drug-addicted teenager in a rock and roll band when he was converted during the Jesus People movement of 1960s America. His experiences led him to a charismatic expression of Christianity strongly connected with his Jewish roots.
- Archive content
Why you need to watch (and share) the HIV-positive church minister's video
A video, in which Baptist minister Hayley Young movingly describes her struggle with being HIV positive following an attack, has been capturing the attention of the UK and the world.
- Interviews
Francis Collins: The Christian scientist looking for a Covid-19 vaccine
Renowned geneticist Dr Francis Collins recently won the Templeton Prize for his work reconciling science and faith. Now he faces a new challenge – defeating Covid-19
- Regular Columnists
Tom Wright: How Christians responded to ancient plagues
NT Wright, one of the world's leading New Testament scholars, tells Justin Brierley how Christians have responded to pandemics in the past
- Opinion
Why doesn’t God stop Coronavirus and mend the world?
It’s the most natural question in the world: If God is good and all powerful, then why doesn’t he just stop bad things happening? It’s something that individuals often ask at times of personal tragedy. As the Coronavirus sweeps across the world Justin Brierley offers an answer to the questions being asked by people all over the globe.
- Magazine Features
When John Lennox met Dave Rubin
Justin Brierley has moderated hundreds of lively debates on Christianity and atheism, but when a renowned Christian apologist met a popular YouTube personality at a Californian megachurch, it turned out to be one of the most remarkable events the broadcaster has ever hosted
- Opinion
Jean Vanier (1928-2019): The modern saint who radiated holiness
The Canadian philosopher Jean Vanier has died aged 90. Justin Brierley remembers him
- Interviews
The Justin Welby interview: Brexit, evangelism, tongues and the future of the Anglican Church
Justin Brierley meets the Archbishop of Canterbury
- Magazine Features
YouthTube: The trash-talking vloggers your kids are watching
Our young people are increasingly being influenced by popular vloggers who upload hours of footage to YouTube every week. But even though these videos are often aimed at children and teenagers, Justin Brierley explains why some of them make for disturbing viewing