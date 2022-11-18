Dr David Landrum
Dr David Landrum is the Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs for Open Doors UK & Ireland.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.opendoorsuk.org
- Opinion
As a Christian, I’m boycotting the Qatar World Cup. Here’s why
Despite being a huge fan of the beautiful game, for the first time in his life David Landrum is determined not to watch the World Cup. Here’s why he’s switching off
- Real Life
Criminal Christianity? What this Bible smuggler taught me about breaking the law
The first Christians told the authorities, “We must obey God rather than human beings!” It’s a principle Brother Andrew lived out, says Dr David Landrum
- Opinion
Persecution of Christians in Nigeria is driven by Islamism, not climate change
The UK government has attributed the massacre of Christians to politics, banditry, farming disputes and even climate change.
- Reviews
The air we breathe - Glen Scrivener
“Why do the nations rage?” muses the writer of Psalm 2. The answer, he explains, is that they do so to free themselves from the restraints of God’s moral law. However, as the psalmist, and the rest of the Bible, points out, when you do to that, there is a ...
- Opinion
Online church just became illegal in China. Christians must speak out
While the world is in anguish about the bloody advance of authoritarianism in Ukraine, we should be mindful that in China we are seeing similar, but subtler advances against freedom, says David Landrum
- Opinion
What China is doing to its Christians is no game. We need to speak out during the Olympics
Chinese Christians are coming under ever-increasing scrutiny and persecution. Christians must keep up the pressure
- Opinion
‘We can’t protect you’ - Why Christians in India have been warned to cancel Christmas
Amid growing hostility and proposed changes to the law, police have warned Indian Christians that they cannot protect them against violent attacks
- Opinion
Christians in India are being raped and murdered for their faith. The world must act now
Christian and Muslims in India are being systematically raped and murdered by Hindu extremists, according to a shocking new report from Open Doors and the London School of Economics
- Opinion
MPs say China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide. I couldn’t be prouder of them
As accusations of sleaze and political scandal continue to do the rounds, it is easy to become cynical. But when MPs stand up for persecuted people, we should be proud of them, says David Landrum.