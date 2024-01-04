Rev Mark Woods
Rev Mark Woods is head of communications at Bible Society
- Opinion
The most popular Bible verse of 2023 isn’t sweet and comforting, it’s challenging and disturbing
The promise of God’s strength in the face of fear is a comforting truth, but Isaiah 41 also warns God’s people against setting up idols in their lives. Are we prepared to take the challenge as well as the comfort contained in the Bible?
- Opinion
The coronation should be a Christian event say one third of Brits
What do a funeral and a coronation tell us about Christian Britain? A lot, as it turns out, says Bible Society’s Mark Woods. He unpacks their latest research
- Opinion
We are now a minority Christian country. Here are 4 ways believers should respond
There has been a large fall in the number of people who consider themselves Christians, according to census results released today.
- Reviews
Wholly Buyable: The clever podcast explaining the Bible to non-Christians
I’m reading the Qur’an at the moment, rather late in my life.
- Magazine Features
Queen Elizabeth II served Christ
Our Queen’s faith in Jesus Christ was central to her life, says Mark Woods. We should be deeply grateful to God for her life-long service to Christ reflected in her life-long service to her people
- Opinion
3 things the Bible says about war
The Bible doesn't give us the simple answers we crave, especially when it comes to the war in Ukraine. So what does it say? Rev Mark Woods looks at three challenging Old Testament passages
- Real Life
Behind the headlines: Inspiring stories of faith in Ukrainian cities under siege
You won't hear these stories anywhere else. But for Christians, they are an encouraging reminder that Ukrainians are people of deep conviction, who are well used to keeping the faith in dark times
- Opinion
David Walliams is mistaken. The Bible DOES have a happy ending
The comedian’s attempt to read the Bible is admirable, says Mark Woods. But going cover to cover may not be the best approach
- Reviews
A Most Peculiar Book - Kristin Swenson
There’s much to like about A Most Peculiar Book. Kristin Swenson writes entertainingly, with only the occasional lapse into the sort of academic language that makes reading most theology books like wading through treacle.
- Archive news
Unexpected support for assisted dying bill
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey and Archbishop Desmond Tutu have surprised some Christian groups by speaking out in favour of the proposed assisted dying bill.
- Archive news
News Analysis: Iraq in crisis
Christians and Shia Muslims face extreme danger in war-torn Iraq.
- Archive news
Christians unite in prayer for kidnapped Nigerian girls
The abduction of more than 250 young women in Nigeria has inspired a worldwide campaign for their release, supported by Christians around the globe.
- Archive content
Mark Driscoll apologises for his ‘angry young prophet’ days
American megachurch pastor Mark Driscoll has issued a letter of apology to his church reflecting on recent controversies and declaring that his ‘angry-young-prophet’ days are over.
- Archive content
Learning and Growing
There are more opportunities than ever before for theological training, but how much is it keeping up with the mission field we face once school’s out?