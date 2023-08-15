Nathanael Smith
Nathanael Smith is a charity fundraiser and an occasional film reviewer
- Reviews
Sound of Freedom: This Christian film on child trafficking has become a weapon of the culture wars
The controversy and commentary around Sound of Freedom threatens to overshadow the important issues it raises. It’s the most perplexing cinema release of our times, says Nathanael Smith
- Reviews
Jesus Revolution: Why the best Christian film yet fails to reach greatness
After a record-breaking run in the US, Jesus Revolution is showing in UK cinemas from today. Our film reviewer says its the best Christian film he’s seen
- Reviews
Beef’s positive portrayal of evangelical Christianity is rare and realistic
Beyond that one church worship scene that went viral on twitter, Netflix’s Beef is a profound morality tale, says Nathanael Smith. Anger can wreck our lives, but God’s amazing grace is always available, no matter how low we fall
- Reviews
A Christian guide to this year’s Oscar nominations
Films play a big part in shaping our culture, says Nathanael Smith. So it’s good for Christians to know what’s going on and engage with the issues they raise. Here’s his guide to the big hitters
- Reviews
100 Bible films
Matthew Page’s impressive book on the history of scripture adaptations is a Christian cinephile’s dream, covering everything from five-minute silent films to four-hour Italian epics.
- Reviews
Thor 4: Fast, funny, forgettable...and deeply theological
Thor: Love and Thunder is all about trying to beat death in the face of an uncaring universe.
- Reviews
Testament is a promising British retelling of the parables. It’s just a shame the message gets muddled
Paul Syrstad has set his biblical epic in the modern day. The premise is promising, but the delivery isn’t fully coherent, says our reviewer
- Magazine Features
Father Stu is a Christian film…but not as you know it
Your enjoyment of Father Stu is contingent on your tolerance for both bad language and Mark Wahlberg, says our reviewer. Nevertheless, this movie does mark a positive step forward in the evolution of Christian filmmaking
- Reviews
CODA: Why Christians should pay attention to this Oscar-winning film
Now that the world has finished talking about Will Smith’s infamous slap, can we get back to the actual films? Nathanael Smith reviews CODA
- Magazine Features
Why ‘A Christmas Carol’ is shot through with Gospel truth
At the heart of Dickens’ festive classic is a powerful redemption story. No wonder it’s one of the most adapted works of fiction ever written
- Reviews
Squid Game: What is it? Why is it a hit? Should Christians watch it?
Squid Game is the most popular show on Netflix. Should Christians watch it?
- Reviews
The Chair’s portrayal of cancel culture is essential viewing for Christians
The Netflix satire is all about freedom of speech, says Nathanael Smith
- Magazine Features
Soul: Why a Disney film about death is worth your time
Disney/Pixar’s new blockbuster is themed around the afterlife. In his spoiler-free review, Nathanael Smith says the film contains an unusual but timely message
- Magazine Features
In search of a superhero: How Marvel is fulfilling our generation's longing for escape
As the phenomenally popular Marvel film franchise continues this month with the release of Avengers: Endgame, film critic Nathanael Smith explains why he believes the franchise stands for very little and resists substance at almost every opportunity