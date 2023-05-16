Mike Royal
Mike Royal is a Pentecostal Bishop with the Apostolic Pastoral Congress, a social justice advocate and the current general secretary of Churches Together in England. He was previously the co-chief executive of The Cinnamon Network, and is a founding trustee and former national director of Transforming Lives for Good (TLG)
- Real Life
‘How I prepared to bless King Charles at his coronation’
What was it like to pronounce a blessing over King Charles III in front of a global audience of millions? Bishop Mike Royal writes about the unforgettable moment inside Westminster Abbey, and how he narrowly avoided a coughing fit!
- Opinion
Match of the Day: Lineker vs Braverman
Gary Lineker’s tweets criticising the government’s Illegal Immigration Bill have been causing a firestorm in the press. Mike Royal reminds Christians that, whatever our view, posture is important when campaigning for justice
- Opinion
The CofE’s £100m fund is a step in the right direction in making reparations for slavery
The Church of England has announced a £100m fund to compensate communities for the Church’s historical benefit from the transatlantic slave trade. It’s progress, says Mike Royal
- Opinion
The religious and ethnic makeup of Britain is changing. Let’s embrace the opportunities ahead of us
Our first ‘majority minority’ cities have produced vibrant, multi-ethnic churches, says Mike Royal. Christians have nothing to fear from the latest census results on immigration, and everything to gain
- Opinion
Racism at Ukraine’s borders cannot be tolerated
Our silence on racism at the borders gives the impression that some refugee lives are worth more than others, warns the Churches Together General Secretary