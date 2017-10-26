Lucinda van der Hart

Lucinda van der Hart is a freelance writer and social media manager. Follow her on Twitter @Lucindavdh

  • christina-dean-main
    Magazine Features

    Christina Dean: The ethical fashion pioneer on a mission to change the way you shop

    2017-10-26T00:00:00

    Searching through refuse tips for thrown away clothes may not sound very fashionable, but Christina Dean isn’t your average designer

  • wrong-body-main
    Archive content

    Transgenderism: Born with the wrong body?

    2016-05-12T00:00:00

    With an increasing number of high-profile individuals coming out as transgender or ‘gender fluid’, Lucinda van der Hart explores how we can begin to formulate a biblical response to transgenderism

  • animal-colour-main
    Archive content

    What colour animal are you? How personality profiling could transform your ministry

    2016-02-11T00:00:00

    Leaders need the right team around them. Lucinda van der Hart investigates whether personality profiling tools can help

  • holy-places-main
    Archive content

    Holy Places

    2016-01-14T00:00:00

    Six Christians talk about the sacred spaces in which they experience the presence and holiness of God

  • calvers-profile-main
    Archive content

    Gavin and Anne Calver

    2015-12-16T00:00:00

    The Evangelical Alliance director for mission England, Gavin Calver, and his wife, Anne, a trainee Baptist minister, are the theme leaders for this year’s Spring Harvest. Lucinda van der Hart meets them   

  • real-life-main
    Archive content

    Locked-in but not Abandoned

    2015-12-16T00:00:00

    At the age of 33, Andy Davies experienced a stroke, leaving him with Locked-in syndrome. He and his wife Emmashare how their entire world has been turned upside down – and yet somehow, they have held on to faith in a healing God 

  • real-life-main
    Archive content

    Conversion, miracles and hope at the church for refugees

    2015-11-18T00:00:00

    Lebanese church leaders Camille and Stefan are seeing hundreds of Syrian refugees arrive destitute on their church doorstep, turn to Christ, experience miraculous healings and even express gratitude for their trauma – because it has enabled them to discover a God of love

  • held-hostage-main
    Archive content

    Held hostage for a purpose

    2015-10-12T00:00:00

    When Ashley Smith was taken hostage by multiple murderer Brian Nichols, she thought her life was over. But during her 24 hours in captivity, she was able to read to him from the Bible, and Rick Warren’s The Purpose Driven Life. What happened next is the subject of Hollywood film Captive.

  • captivefilm
    Opinion

    Held captive: for a purpose

    2015-09-29T00:00:00

    When Ashley Smith was taken hostage by multiple murderer Brian Nichols, she thought her life was over. But during her 24 hours in captivity, she was able to read to him from the Bible, and Rick Warren’s The Purpose Driven Life. What happened next is the subject of Hollywood film Captive.

  • captive2
    Opinion

    Hallelujah! A Christian film that's actually quite good

    2015-08-24T00:00:00

    Lucinda van der Hart shocks herself by waxing lyrical about Hollywood’s latest Christian offering, Captive

  • joyce-meyer-main
    Interviews

    Profile: Joyce Meyer on passion, preaching & prosperity

    2015-08-10T00:00:00

    Thousands listen to her upbeat talks every week. But TV preacher Joyce Meyer has plenty of critics too. Premier Christianity met her to find out who she is off-screen.

  • beach-body-main
    Opinion

    Yes you are beach body ready

    2015-07-09T00:00:00

    Lucinda van der Hart reflects on what we can learn from what may have been 2015’s most hated advert.

  • joanna-jepson-main
    Interviews

    Profile: Joanna Jepson

    2015-06-15T00:00:00

    Lucinda van der Hart chats to Rev Joanna Jepson who set up the first chaplaincy to the London College of Fashion, has raised a legal case against the abortion of a cleft palate baby and once lived in a Welsh convent with 13 nuns and monks.

  • william-morris-main
    Interviews

    Q&A: William Morris

    2015-05-14T00:00:00

    Rev William Morris is director of Global Tax Policy at General Electric and a priest in the Church of England. He talks to Lucinda van der Hart about his new book Where is God at Work?.

  • Leadership-conference-audience
    Opinion

    Leadership Conference Day 1: Nicky Gumbel & Joyce Meyer on unity

    2015-05-04T00:00:00

    Premier Christianity's Lucinda van der Hart is at the HTB Leadership Conference 2015. She shares highlights from day 1.

  • Girl-interrupted-main
    Archive content

    Girl interrupted

    2015-04-10T00:00:00

    Having struggled with depression from childhood, Laura Miles became dependent on self-harm. Reaching rock bottom in her early 20s, she formed detailed plans to take her own life, but God had other ideas.

  • god-moved-slum-main
    Archive content

    God moved my family to the slum

    2015-03-12T00:00:00

    As teenagers, Dr Ash Barker and his wife Anji felt a call to bring Christ to the world’s poorest people. Twenty-five years on, their journey has taken them to live among the urban poor in Melbourne, Australia, and to the heart of a Bangkok slum.

  • Opinion

    Our top ten female-focussed articles

    2015-03-06T00:00:00

    In celebration of International Women’s Day 2015, here’s a glance at ten of our favourite Premier Christianity magazine articles on Christian women.

  • REX/Paul Grover
    Opinion

    The Archbishop of Canterbury's top ten tips for evangelism

    2015-03-05T00:00:00

    Last night the Most Revd Justin Welby shared his wisdom on evangelism with our team here at Premier. Here’s his top ten on sharing Christ with those around you…

  • Martin-Zuch
    Opinion

    May we introduce you to…a Godpreneur

    2015-03-03T00:00:00

    After a dramatic conversion to Christianity, former hedge fund manager Martin Zuch changed career direction, launching two banana farm projects in the African bush. His latest project enables a community in Malawi to support itself through a beekeeping enterprise. He shared his story of faith-fuelled entrepreneurship with Lucinda van der Hart.

