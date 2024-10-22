Lois McLatchie-Miller
Lois McLatchie-Miller writes for ADF UK, and can be found on Twitter at @loismclatch. To find out more about ADF UK’s legal efforts to protect free speech, visit www.adf.uk.
- Opinion
The first conviction for silent prayer in British history should terrify us all
The conviction of Adam Smith-Connor for silent prayer inside an abortion clinic “buffer zone” marks an era-defining moment. The law needs clarifying urgently, says Lois McLatchie-Millar, before the UK’s human right’s record becomes an international laughing stock
- Opinion
Police won’t charge JK Rowling for her views – but what about the beliefs of Christians?
The Harry Potter author was quick to test a new Scottish law which criminalises “stirring up hate”. Police say no action will be taken against her, but the legislation could still prohibit Christians from speaking up on marriage, sex and abortion, says Lois McLatchie
- Opinion
A bizarre online trend is revealing men think about the Roman Empire a lot. Why the interest?
‘How often do you think about the Roman Empire?’ It’s the question that’s dominating many corners of the internet, and is turning up some surprising results
- Opinion
God help conservatives – heaven knows we need it
Pro-life campaigner Lois McLatchie gave an impassioned defence of Christianity’s role in the conservative movement during a speech at the National Conservative Conference entitled ‘On Fighting Lost Causes’. Here it is in full
- Opinion
Britain has become the defender of all faiths but one
As King Charles ascends the throne, one of the first laws he may rubber stamp is the new Public Order Bill. Lois Mclatchie asks: Could it signal the death of Christian Britain?
- Opinion
Think blasphemy laws are obsolete here? Think again
Today, the United Nations commemorates victims of religious-based violence. But if we think that blasphemy laws are a thing of the past, the violent stabbing of Salman Rushdie should jolt us from our comfortable trance, says Lois McLatchie
- Opinion
Society has devalued children’s lives. Overturning Roe v Wade starts to right that wrong
As the US Supreme Court returned the right to decide abortion policy to individual member states this weekend, there was celebration and protest across America in equal measure. But what does the ruling really mean, and should Christians welcome it? Lois McLatchie gives her view
- Opinion
Nicola Sturgeon is right: abortion clinic buffer zones would breach human rights – and reduce choice
If something is being hindered by human rights laws, it’s usually an indicator that it’s wrong, says Lois McLatchie
- Opinion
This 76 year-old grandmother was arrested while praying. She’s still waiting for justice
Rosa, a 76-year-old grandmother, was arrested while walking and praying during lockdown. Due to court backlogs she is still awaiting trial.
- Opinion
Why Christians are defending Maya Forstater’s right to hold ‘normal’ views on gender
Ten years ago, no one would have batted an eyelid at Maya Forstater’s view that “men cannot change into women” says Lois McLatchie. Nowadays, expressing such a view can result in you losing your job, she observes.
- Opinion
Street preachers keep being arrested. More must be done to protect free speech
Christians are finding themselves in trouble with the law for using allegedly “threatening or abusive” language. Lois McLatchie believes the police are too quick to penalise the speech complained of, rather than consider what rights the accused has to speak freely in public
- Opinion
In one of the most Christian countries on earth, everyone is banned from Church
Under current Ugandan Covid-19 restrictions, you can go to the shops or eat in a restaurant but not attend Church. Now, in a country where 89 per cent of people are Christians, that ban is being challenged in the courts
- Opinion
Our freedom of speech is under attack. But this case gives Christians hope
Edinburgh Council has admitted that they were wrong to cancel a Christian event on the basis of the beliefs of the keynote speaker