Jamie Cutteridge
Jamie Cutteridge is the director of With, a new Christian community and retreat centre dedicated to praying for and with young people bewith.community
Christians are losing the culture war…but so is everyone else. What would Jesus do?
In everything from trans rights to the inclusion of gay people in our churches, people on both sides of the debate believe they’re losing the argument. Jamie Cutteridge explores why
Friends: The lasting legacy of TV’s most popular sitcom
With just 10 days to go until the Friends reunion, Jamie Cutteridge considers how the show has connected with young and old alike, and what Christians can take away from it
Cancel culture: a Christian response
After Jamie Cutteridge found himself on the receiving end of widespread anger and abuse, he reflected on his own online behaviour in the light of Jesus’ teachings
Commentary: We need to boost confidence in youth and children’s work
Churches have lost confidence in their ability to deliver youth work. Jamie Cutteridge, editor of new magazine Premier Youth and Children’s Work, looks at the findings.
Gungor on 'One Wild Life' and why they might return to making worship music
Michael and Lisa Gungor may have sparked controversy among some Christians by saying they no longer take the Bible's stories about creation and the flood literally, but the duo have continued to draw large crowds on both sides of the Atlantic and today they're making more music than ever before.
Crime Watch
Jamie Cutteridge explores the recent wave of popular true crime documentaries
Why this year's Greenbelt festival was brimming with glory
Jamie Cutteridge reports from a field near Kettering
Instant Gratification: The Disease Of Now
The age of the smartphone allows instant connection and 24-hour availability. Jamie Cutteridge explores its impact
Shane Claiborne: Trump is forcing Americans to rethink what it means to be evangelical
Jamie Cutteridge caught up with Christian activist and leading figure in the New Monasticism movement Shane Claiborne to talk about American evangelicalism and Donald Trump
Belieber: How Justin Bieber's Christian Faith got Reborn
Justin Bieber is the biggest pop star on the planet. He’s also been using his platform to tell people about Jesus. Jamie Cutteridge charts the 21-year-old’s journey so far
May God's love be with you: Christians pay tribute to David Bowie
Jamie Cutteridge celebrates singer songwriter David Bowie, a man whose creative brilliance shared some of God's creativity
If church leaders were Star Wars characters
Jamie Cutteridge explains why Driscoll is Darth, Meyer is Leia and Steve is Solo
REVIEW: Star Wars: The Force Awakens - JJ Abrams brings the prodigal home
JJ Abrams has gloriously resurrected Star Wars telling a tale of prodigal sons and daughters in the process. Jamie Cutteridge explains just why it's so good.
The Premier Christianity Guide to Star Wars
As the latest episode hits cinemas, die-hard fan Jamie Cutteridge explains everything you need to know (and plenty you probably don’t) about the world’s biggest movie franchise
The Book of Mormon is crude, offensive and shocking. So Jamie Cutteridge went to see it.
Since it began its run in London’s West End in 2013 The Book of Mormon has broken theatre records, becoming one of the most successful (and offensive) musicals of recent years. Jamie Cutteridge asks whether the church could learn a lesson or two from it.
Stories from Calais
Premier Youthwork's deputy editor Jamie Cutteridge visited Calais this week. He shares the stories of the refugees he met there
Made in our image
A new Channel 4 series in which androids serve humans can teach us about what it means to be made in God’s image, says Jamie Cutteridge.
Holy ****!
Contemporary culture is peppered with swear words that most Christians consider an offence. But is all swearing a sin? Jamie Cutteridge asks whether we’ve got our priorities wrong.
I went to see 50 Shades... and yes, it's truly awful
Christian journalist Jamie Cutteridge, going beyond the call of duty, recounts his trip to see Fifty Shades of Grey at his local cinema...egg custard tarts in hand.
Q & A: David Suchet
Since he finished playing that famous Belgian detective, David Suchet has had time for some interesting projects, including spending more than 200 hours recording an audiobook of the entire Bible. Premier Youthwork’s Jamie Cutteridge found out what prompted this act of devotion.