James Mildred
James Mildred is a political commentator and chief communications officer for Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) which exists to bring a uniquely Christian insight to policies and legislation in the UK. It believes in a better story for society and culture, where the life of every human being, from conception to natural end, is respected and upheld. James writes here in a personal capacity
Contact info
- Website:
- care.org.uk
- Opinion
How should I vote as a Christian?
Does the news of a general election fill you with excitement, fear or just a sense of general apathy or confusion? James Mildred explains why Christians should be hopeful and prayerful in engaging with politics.
- Opinion
Christians can help solve Britain’s ‘boy problem’. But we need to speak the truth
As a recent The Telegraph articles announces that “Britain has a boy problem”, and statistics show men and boys lagging behind, James Mildred says one answer is for the Church to be bolder in speaking God’s truth about marriage, family and equality
- Opinion
I share the government’s desire to tackle extremism. But their new definition won’t help
Concerns are growing that Christian organisations could be blacklisted by the government’s new definition of extremism, says James Mildred
- Opinion
Chaos in the Commons - a Christian response
This week’s Westminster meltdown was a seriously bad look for Britain, and damaging for our democracy, says James Mildred. Vital issues are at stake, and we need our leaders to model convicted civility.
- Opinion
Kemi Badenoch is right to defend Kate Forbes from religious intolerance
Classic liberalism means everyone’s views have a place in the national conversation, says James Mildred. If Hindus and Muslims can lead political parties and hold high office, why can’t an evangelical Christian?
- Opinion
There are no spares in the Kingdom of God, just heirs
There is a special inheritance locked up in heaven that cannot fade, spoil or perish. It’s guaranteed for everyone who puts their faith in Jesus Christ, and it's far better than anything the royal family has to offer, says James Mildred
- Opinion
In an absurd move, Brighton Uni is banning the word ‘Christmas’. It won’t stop me talking about Jesus
A university issuing guidance to avoid the word Christmas would have once provoked outrage in James Mildred. But nowadays, he’s learning to shrug his shoulders and focus on something far more important
- Opinion
The Government has a moral duty to act on energy bills. Here's how Christians are playing their part
From October, typical household energy bills could reach £3,549. Here’s our explainer of what the price cap means, how Christians should respond and where to go for help if you need it
- Opinion
The faith of the Tory hopefuls
A glimpse at the religious beliefs of the candidates vying for leadership of the country
- Opinion
Muslim film protesters have no right to not be offended
People are perfectly within their rights to peacefully protest, but bowing to threats creates a dangerous precedent that undermines the Christian values of freedom of thought and belief, says James Mildred
- Opinion
Our Christian campaign to regulate gambling is a ‘no-brainer’ and it’s gaining momentum
There are vested interests at play, and the gambling industry’s reach into Parliament appears highly effective, says James Mildred. Nevertheless, he's confident that just as tobacco companies were finally forced to change, so betting firms will soon face much tighter restrictions
- Opinion
Thank God there’s still a legal right to express belief in orthodox, Christian teaching in the UK
The ‘gay cake’ row is finally over, and a nurse sacked for wearing a cross has been vindicated. We should thank God for these victories, which should give Christians courage
- Opinion
Don't be offended by the M&S 'pigmas' cards. Get on with proclaiming the good news instead
We shouldn’t be taken aback that Christ is being airbrished out of Christmas, says James Mildred. But the future of Christianity is God’s business
- Opinion
Standing against porn: 50 years on from the UK’s biggest Christian gathering
In 1971, over 50,000 Christians gathered in London. Dubbed the ‘anti-porn crusade’, the National Festival of Light was a ‘defining cultural moment’ for the British Church, inspiring a generation to proclaim the truth of the gospel in an increasingly liberal society. Fifty years later, it’s message is just as relevant
- Opinion
Two thirds of Brits think problem gambling isn’t taken seriously enough. Why Christians need to keep campaigning
In a new YouGov survey, 66 per cent of people said the government needs to do more to tackle problem gambling. But powerful companies and huge profit margins mean change is taking too long, says James Mildred, as he explains why Christians should care about protecting the most vulnerable
- Opinion
Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking Covid rules, but not for cheating on his wife. Should Christians care?
Sex scandals rarely end a political career these days, says James Mildred. But how concerned with the morality of our political leaders should Christians be?
- Opinion
Matt Hancock wants another debate on assisted dying. Christians need to be prepared
Matt Hancock has opened the door to changing the law on assisted suicide, says CARE’s James Mildred, as he urges Christians to oppose the move
- Opinion
Keir Starmer’s apology for visiting a church is deeply concerning
It is utterly depressing that Keir Starmer should apologise for visiting a church on Good Friday, says James Mildred
- Opinion
This MP is predicting euthanasia will be legalised. Is he right?
As Andrew Mitchell MP announces his belief that assisted dying will become legal within the next four years, James Mildred says its vital that Christians prepare themselves to campaign on behalf of society's most vulnerable
- Opinion
The government's rejection of abortion clinic buffer zones is a victory for free speech
Vigils outside abortion clinics will not be banned, as the Home Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday rejected calls from pro-abortion campaigners and some MPs to introduce nationwide buffer zones around abortion clinics. James Mildred responds to the announcement