Carl Beech
Carl Beech is an evangelist, speaker and author, passionate about reaching out to forgotten people in forgotten places. He leads Edge Ministries, is the president of Christian Vision for Men and CEO of Spotlight YOPD, the only UK charity dedicated to young-onset Parkinson's Disease.
- www.linktr.ee/carlbeech
- Opinion
Charging for carol services is performance-driven Christianity at its worst
Hillsong London is charging £10 for an adult ticket to their carol concert. But Carl Beech says the policy excludes those who can’t afford to pay - and that’s the antithesis of Christmas
- Real Life
‘Quitting booze was the best leadership decision I ever made’
Twelve months after he decided to stop drinking, Carl Beech explains why being a sober leader is something he’ll never regret
- Testimonies
‘I was abused in church. 20 years later, I found freedom at a men’s event’
Men’s events are often criticised for being overly macho but Carl Beech, leader of The Gathering, says they’re vital safe spaces. As they gathered together for the first time in three years, he shares one remarkable testimony from this year’s event
- Opinion
Men’s events with monster trucks don’t promote toxic masculinity, they’re reaching blokes with the gospel
A US conference has come under criticism for hosting monster trucks and rodeos alongside Christian speakers. For Carl Beech, organiser of a Christian men’s event in the UK, the complaints were not new. But for him, they simply don’t stack up
- Opinion
As a Christian man I know my role is to protect my family, but Will Smith was wrong to resort to violence
Christian men should be protective of their families, but we must not imitate the world’s methods. Jesus shows us a much better way, argues Carl Beech
- Opinion
The Gov says church buildings can open. But we've decided to close
Each church leader faces a tough decision, and we should be full of grace toward one another, says Carl Beech, as he outlines why his congregation will not be meeting physically during lockdown 3.0
- Opinion
It’s time to save football from Sepp Blatter and his fat cats
Carl Beech explains why the resignation of Sepp Blatter is a chance for us to save the soul of football
- Opinion
Boycotting Sun won't help reach the working class
The EA are asking Christians to boycott The Sun, but if the church wants to reach it's average reader, we need to think differently says Carl Beech.