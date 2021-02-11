Ruth Mawhinney

Ruth Mawhinney was editor of Premier Christianity until April 2014. She is now editor of Christian Today.

  • The Rise of China
    Magazine Features

    The Rise of China

    2021-02-11T16:51:00

    China may seem like a very foreign land, but issues such as an aging rural Church and communicating the Christian faith in an increasingly materialist culture are much closer to home. 

  • Dirty Sink
    Archive content

    Happily Ever After?

    2014-03-05T00:00:00

    We all know deep down that the Hollywood picture of marriage does not portray reality. But why, asks Ruth Mawhinney, do we find that so hard to admit?

  • Jimmy Mizen
    Archive content

    Faith and Forgiveness

    2014-03-05T00:00:00

    5 years after Jimmy Mizen was murdered in south London, his parents Barry  Five years after Jimmy Mizen was murdered in a bakery in south London, Ruth Dickinson talks to his parents Barry and Margaret about their journey of peace.

  • Ruth Dickinson
    Magazine Features

    First Words: Editorial

    2014-03-05T00:00:00

    I interviewed Barry and Margaret Mizen almost five years to the day after their 16-year-old son, Jimmy, was murdered in a bakery in south London.

  • Magazine Features

    First Words: Editorial

    2014-03-05T00:00:00

    Since Maggie Ellis launched her ‘Dear Maggie’ sex advice column in Christianity in 2006, we have received many hundreds of letters about its inclusion...

  • Ruth Dickinson main
    Archive content

    Editorial

    2014-03-05T00:00:00

    On Maundy Thursday, Pope Francis chose not to hold the customary foot-washing in one of the main churches in Rome, as is tradition, but went instead to wash the feet of some young offenders. He took the bus instead of the papal limousine, and has turned down the papal apartment (he thinks it’s too big) in favour of simpler accommodation. The list goes on.

  • Cancer-News-Male
    Archive content

    I was told I had cancer

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    David Beer talks to Ruth Dickinson about what living with cancer has done for his faith.

  • Archive content

    Seeking Sanctuary

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Thousands of asylum seekers in the UK are destitute, marginalised and fear for their lives. Ruth Dickinson finds out what you can do to help the strangers on your doorstep.

  • Archive content

    November issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve looked at a book and questioned whether it actually needed to be written...

  • Archive content

    October issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    What is your cause? What is your ‘one thing’? What is God asking you to speak up about? What does he want you to do? Dare you ask him?

  • Archive content

    September issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    This month, when the news makes it easy to lose faith in everything, it has never felt more pertinent to cry out to God to intervene...

  • Magazine Features

    Health check

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Opinion is deeply divided over many issues within UK evangelicalism - not least what state it is in. As the new general director of the Evangelical Alliance takes up his role, Christianity evaluates the scene

  • Archive content

    May issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Praying for my friends and family who aren’t Christians moves me to tears almost every time I do it...

  • Magazine Features

    February issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    "The first time I went running I managed 30 seconds before dropping to my knees and begging for mercy. The second time I started crying..."

  • Archive content

    July issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    The UK is not an easy place to convince people to be Christians. People are often suspicious, angry, or politely disinterested when discussing faith. With that in mind, we’ve put together a special issue of Christianity on evangelism. All the regular items are still here, but we’ve given over the ...

  • Archive content

    June issue

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    There is real value in going to churches where you might not be that comfortable...

  • Interviews

    Profile: Philip Yancey

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    He lost his faith in a racist church and made a living out of being a doubter and a sceptic, but when he faced death in 2007 he did so with the knowledge that God is a God of love after all. So where will Philip Yancey go from here?

  • Archive content

    Life Stories

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Ruth Dickinson on the power of a good story

  • Archive content

    The goodness of God

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    What good is God? is a question which most of us have asked at some time, particularly when things are hard. Philip Yancey is no different, tackling the subject in his latest book...

  • Archive content

    'Blessed are the poor in spirit'

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Heidi Baker has devoted her life to serving the poor in Mozambique, but she also sees great poverty in the western world

More by Ruth Mawhinney