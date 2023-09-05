Professor Nick Megoran
Professor Nick Megoran is Professor of Political Geography at Newcastle University, where he researches ethnic conflict in Central Asia. His latest book is Big Questions in an Age of Global Crises (Wipf and Stock)
Oppenheimer and the untold story of the destruction of the Japanese Church
When American aviators used the cathedral in Nagasaki to guide the dropping of the atomic bomb that ended the second world war, they wiped out a Christian community that had survived hundreds of years of persecution. This is the untold story of Oppenheimer, says Professor Nick Megoran
Ofsted’s problems are theological: here’s how to fix them
Nick Megoran has interviewed dozens of teachers and church leaders in order to understand how we can better manage and motivate people in the workplace. As the suicide of head teacher, Ruth Perry, continues to cast a spotlight on Ofsted inspections, Nick argues that our theology of success needs to change
A Church at war: Russian and Ukrainian churches are ignoring Christ’s prayer for unity
As the world marks 12 months of the war in Ukraine, Professor Nick Megoran discusses the impact of conflict on the Church
Five ways to live well during a crisis
Amid political instability, the threat of war and the cost of living crisis, it is easy to be overwhelmed by our circumstances. Here’s five lessons Christians can learn from heroes of the faith
Meet the Christian investigator ‘equipped by God’ to expose China’s Uyghur genocide
Earlier this year, the British parliament declared that China is committing genocide against the Uyghur people. The list of abuses includes the imprisonment of over a million people in sinister ‘re-education camps.’