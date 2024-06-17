Michael Coren
Michael is the author of 18 books, a Contributing Columnist for the Toronto Star and a priest in the Anglican Church of Canada. His latest book is The Rebel Christ (Canterbury Press)
Pope Francis isn’t liberal on LGBT issues
The Catholic Church’s teaching on sexuality shows no signs of fundamentally changing, and the media are wrong to expect it to, says Michael Coren. The reports the Pope has again used a gay slur in a closed door meeting prove it
Christian pacifism isn’t popular anymore. But perhaps it should be
Jesus is the prince of peace, yet his followers often struggle to fully embrace pacifism. Michael Coren explores
'Two of my friends just died, and I’m devastated. But I know God understands'
Prayer is central in all that we do but at times of agony it matters more than ever, says Michael Coren
I used to think antisemitism was a past problem. Christian reactions to Gaza have changed my mind
If you don’t think that antisemitism has become magnified in recent weeks, then you’re definitely not Jewish, says Michael Coren
Hockey players say wearing Pride jerseys goes against their Christian faith. Are they heroes or homophobes?
Tensions are running high in hockey as Canadian players refuse to wear Pride-themed jerseys. But Michael Coren wonders if they've misunderstood what Pride symbolises
A famous atheist endorsed my book about Jesus
Michael Coren has been trying to break down barriers between atheists and Christians. He explains how his approach is resulting in small victories
Other Christians are sending me hateful messages after my comments on GB News. What happened to love?
Writing from the midst of a Twitter storm, Michael Coren warns the reputation of our faith is being damaged by Christians who engage in venomous attacks against their fellow believers