Jill Duff
Bishop Jill Duff is the Anglican bishop of Lancaster, a Premier trustee, chair of New Wine and author of Lighting the Beacons (SPCK)
- Magazine Features
Come, Lord Jesus: Longing for Jesus’ return this Advent
In this season of Advent, the Church doesn’t just look back to the birth of Jesus in a stable, but forward to Christ’s second coming, says Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff
- Magazine Features
Spiritual renewal is coming. It’s time to light the beacons
The Holy Spirit wants to bring renewal to the UK, says Bishop Jill Duff. It’s a prophetic vision God gave her a decade ago. Might it be fulfilled this Easter?
- Opinion
The forecast ahead of Synod is stormy. I pray we keep our eyes on Jesus
Writing ahead of General Synod next week, where bishops’ proposals on blessing same-sex couples will be debated, Bishop Jill Duff says she’s praying for courage in the midst of a threatening storm
- Opinion
Why Bishop North’s appointment is good news
The appointment of Rt Rev Philip North as Bishop of Blackburn was not universally welcomed last week, with some expressing concern that Bishop North doesn’t ordain female priests. But Rt Rev Jill Duff, who oversaw the consultation on his appointment, explains why, as a woman, she’s excited to work with him
- Opinion
After Lambeth: As a bishop with an orthodox view of marriage, I’m filled with hope for the future
As the Lambeth Conference draws to a close, Bishop Jill Duff urges her fellow Anglicans to let go of the “spirit of religion” and instead take hold of the opportunities to share the good news of the gospel
- Opinion
The Holy Spirit is moving powerfully at the Lambeth Conference
God used Archbishop Justin Welby’s message to open an “umbrella of faith” yesterday, and lead the Anglican Communion into a bright new future, says Bishop Jill Duff