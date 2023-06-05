Jennie Pollock
Jennie Pollock is a writer and editor. Her first book, If Only looks at how all of us can find joyful contentment in the face of lack and longing
- Reviews
Unconventional - Sharon Dickens
When Sharon Dickens was asked to set up a women’s ministry in her church in Glasgow, she looked for resources to help her. She found many that outlined good theological foundations, but nothing practical. After a decade of trial, error, growth and setbacks, she wrote the resource she wished she ...
- Reviews
Julian of Norwich and Margery Kempe had mystical experiences of Christ. This novel explores their lives
Victoria MacKenzie’s debut novel imagines a meeting between two famous 15th century mystics, Julian of Norwich and Margery Kempe. Jennie Pollock says the book brings colour and life to the women’s theology
- Reviews
Redeeming Love: A beautiful retelling of Hosea…but you might miss the message
Jennie Pollock reviews one of the most hotly anticipated Christian films of the year
- Magazine Features
Why I love my complementarian church
Jennie Pollock shares her story
- Reviews
12 Things God can’t do - Nick Tucker
This book will put you to sleep…in a good way. Nick Tucker firmly believes that good theology is a source of rest and peace from our anxieties and, in this book, he sets out to prove it.
- Reviews
Distracted by your smartphone? This is the book you’re looking for
Andy Crouch doesn’t advocate ditching your electronic gadgets. We just need to use them differently, he says
- Reviews
Braver - Deborah Jenkins
There is a God-shaped hole at the centre of this book. Which is odd, since it is about a vicar in crisis and the neighbours she is trying to help.
- Reviews
Dare To Be: A God-centered book to help your journey of faith
This isn’t a book about how to get God to help you follow your own dreams. It’s far better than that, says our reviewer
- Opinion
‘God was with me tonight’ Three cheers for the Olympian who praises God…even in defeat
It is easy to give God credit when everything runs smoothly. But Team GB’s Dan Jervis is an inspirational example of what it means to give God the glory, even when our plans don’t work out, says Jennie Pollock
- Opinion
Call the Midwife usually helps us see God in all of life. But the writers got it wrong on abortion
Call the Midwife never shies away from the big issues, says Jennie Pollock. But in this case, does the Christian viewpoint have to look like the less compassionate option?
- Reviews
Stories From The Streets - Dr Luke Randall and Sue Shaw
This book does what is says on the tin: it tells stories of the ministry and experiences of Street Pastors. Written in a clear, simple style the book gives insights into the kinds of situations the volunteers encounter and how they see God at work through their calm, caring presence.
- Reviews
Miles To Go Before I Sleep - Claire Gilbert
If you don’t want to know what it’s like to have cancer, don’t read this book.