James Cary
James Cary is a BBC sitcom writer (Miranda, Bluestone 42, My Family), author of The Sacred Art of Joking (SPCK) and podcaster (Sitcom Geeks; Cooper & Cary Have Words). He is also a member of the General Synod of the Church of England for the Diocese of Bath and Wells. He lives in Somerset with his wife and two children
- Opinion
The ‘Reacher’ actor is a Christian. And he’s fighting back against unfair criticism
Alan Ritchson, the Christian actor who plays Jack Reacher in Amazon’s hit TV show, has defended his decision to play the vigilante. James Cary says the Bible is full of moral ambiguity. If Christians don’t like it, they’ll need to take it up with Jesus when they see him
- Reviews
Everyone Else Burns: This apocalyptic comedy might offend, but it raises important questions for Christians
The new Channel 4 comedy series Everyone Else Burns portrays fundamentalist religion at its worst, but could it help Christians understand how outsiders view the Church?
- Reviews
Disney’s first gay kiss is the least worrying part of Lightyear
In a world where girls and boys are interchangeable, comedy writer James Cary is more concerned with Lightyear’s confusing gender messaging
- Reviews
Ricky Gervais is still using old atheist objections in his 'cruel' comedy. But Supernature is entertaining
Ricky Gervais is still using tired atheist objections in his comedy. And while some Christians will also object to the bad language contained in the new Netflix special, sitcom writer James Cary wants to engage with the comedian's contentious material
- Magazine Features
Jesus was a troll
Now, what kind of a statement is that? You are probably already wary of this title, assuming the headline is clickbait to catch your eye and hook you in. That’s what clickbait does to you. It piques your interest. But once you’ve clicked and read, it turns out to be ...
- Magazine Features
Gluttony: The heart problem that gives you heart problems
As Christmas approaches, so does the temptation to overindulge. James Cary reviews his own dramatic weight loss in light of what the Bible says about gluttony
- Magazine Features
This godless Netflix comedy from Ricky Gervais is full of muddled post-post-Christian thinking
Love him or loathe him, the atheist comedian Ricky Gervais is back with a new Netflix show. We asked James Cary, the self-professing sitcom geek and writer behind some of television’s most popular programmes, to review it.
- Archive content
Should Christians Put Fish Stickers on their Cars?
Two comedians battle out another major doctrinal split in the evangelical Church.