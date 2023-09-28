Ian Henderson
Ian Henderson is the founder and CEO of the Naked Truth Project, which aims to open eyes and free lives from the harmful impact of porn through awareness, education and recovery programmes.
Good news! The online safety bill will help protect children from porn
Age verification for pornography websites is finally being passed into law. It’s a moment of celebration for the Christian organisations, including Premier, who have long been campaigning for better protection for children.
Your church leader has a porn problem, and so do you
Speaking at the Church of England's general synod, Father Stephen Maxwell said, "30 years ago I very seldom had a confession that was about pornography. Now...it is most."
1 in 5 adults would consider a career in porn. Here’s what Christians need to know
The world is talking about porn, says Ian Henderson. So should churches…