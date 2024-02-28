Derek Walker
Derek Walker is an Oxford-based kitchen designer, Anglican Lay Minister and music lover, who blogs at walkerwords.wordpress.com
- Opinion
Matt Redman pens hymn to fund Bible translation in Ukraine
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Stuart Hine’s classic hymn, Matt Redman has recorded a new, star-studded version of ‘How great thou art’ to raise money for Ukraine, the country that inspired it
- Opinion
‘I wear black for the poor and beaten down’: The Christian faith of Johnny Cash
20 years on from the death of Country superstar Johnny Cash, Derek Walker takes a look at the complicated life, faith and struggles of the ‘Man in Black’
- News Analysis
Why has a drag queen topped the Christian music chart?
Flamy Grant’s debut album, Bible Belt Baby has reached the number one spot on the iTunes Christian music chart. Derek Walker explains the backstory
- Magazine Features
50 years of Greenbelt: Christianity’s most controversial festival
As the unique Christian festival celebrates its 50th birthday, Derek Walker looks back at the event’s most memorable moments
- Reviews
I am Everything: Little Richard was full of contradictions. But he wanted to be remembered as a child of God
Credited with being the original father of rock and roll, Little Richard careened between religion, sex, drugs and music. Derek Walker reviews I Am Everything, the documentary which charts his complicated life and sexuality
- Reviews
Seven Psalms: Paul Simon's latest album is blatantly spiritual
The 81 year-old's latest project sees him musing on God, forgiveness and his own mortality
- Reviews
Lennon, Dylan, Alice, and Jesus - Greg Laurie with Marshall Terrill
Greg Laurie’s enjoyable book hurtles along like a train, travelling from the gospel roots of rock and roll and terminating at Justin Bieber.
- Reviews
Cliff's new record puts Jesus at the heart of Christmas
Sir Cliff has grabbed the opportunity to celebrate Jesus as the true meaning of Christmas, says our reviewer
- Magazine Features
Keith Green: 40 years since his untimely death, the music lives on
The American singer-songwriter famous for his outspoken evangelistic style died in a plane crash in 1982. Derek Walker looks back on his life, faith and music ministry
- Opinion
Is Eurovision’s Sam Ryder a man of faith?
The ears of Christians picked up when Sam Ryder compared the atmosphere at Eurovision to being in church. Is Ryder a Christian himself? Derek Walker investigates
- Testimonies
Why I walked away from Christianity – and why my dad stayed
A father and son share their respective reasons for staying and leaving the faith
- Reviews
‘Here I am to worship’: the story behind Tim Hughes’ chart-topping worship song
Inspired by a Stephen King story, the song that Matt Redman famously said was "not that strong” was written by Hughes when he was just 19. Despite a slow start, it went on to win multiple awards and be covered by a host of famous Christian artists
- Reviews
The story behind the song: ‘What a beautiful name’
The popular Hillsong worship track has won awards and been sung by thousands across the world. Derek Walker explains how the song was born
- Reviews
‘Cornerstone’ - the meaning behind Hillsong’s worship anthem
’Cornerstone’ is a modern take on an old hymn, written by Reuben Morgan in the midst of a gun shooting. Derek Walker explains more
- Reviews
‘10,000 Reasons’ - the meaning behind the popular worship song
Matt Redman wrote his most popular worship song in record time. It’s enduring appeal lies in encouraging Christians to worship God in the pain of our everyday realities, says Derek Walker
- Reviews
‘In Christ Alone’ - the meaning behind the popular worship song
The writing of the classic hymn 'In Christ Alone’ by Stuart Townend and Keith Getty shows how teamwork and grabbing the moment can change lives
- Reviews
Awake & Alive to Truth - John Cooper
The frontman and bassist of the Christian hard-rock band Skillet has aimed this book at those who are confused about what is true.
- Reviews
Revisiting This Planet - Kevin Max
This is what happens when one of the biggest-selling artists in Christian music reworks the genre’s first landmark album.
- Opinion
New worship song aims to help Christians make a difference, wherever they are
A new worship song has been released that encourages Christians to reimagine how God can bring his kingdom in every sphere of life. It makes a change from singing about ourselves, says Derek Walker.
- Magazine Features
50 years of CCM: Why the glory days of Christian music are over
As Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) turns 50 years old, Derek Walker says the genre has lost its way