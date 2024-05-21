Thomas Creedy

Thomas Creedy

Thomas Creedy is editorial director for IVP and theologian at large for the south west London Vineyard

  • Book-cover-01june
    Reviews

    Black Liturgies - Cole Arthur Riley

    2024-05-21T11:09:00

    This book has been marketed for “anyone asking what it means to be human”, but I suspect its actual audience will be more focused than that. As the author and African-American poet Cole Arthur Riley herself writes: “I was desperate for a liturgical space that could center Black emotion, Black ...

  • Book-cover-0411
    Reviews

    Elisabeth Elliot - Lucy S R Austen

    2024-03-04T15:24:00

    If you are among the millions of people who’ve read Elisabeth Elliot’s bestselling book Through Gates of Splendor (Tyndale), then this biography’s subject will be familiar to you. If not, then keep reading, because evangelicalism on both sides of the Atlantic has been heavily influenced by Elliot.

  • Book-cover-031
    Reviews

    One - Clive Bowsher

    2024-01-31T15:33:00

    It’s always a good sign when a book makes you miss your stop on the tube. One is that kind of book; it draws you in and forces you to consider just how good the gospel really is.

  • Book-cover-01
    Reviews

    Hopeward - Dai Hankey

    2023-11-28T13:50:00

    Cardiff-based pastor Dai Hankey has written a lovely little book for Christians who aren’t giving up, but are weary. The author, a former skateboarder and DJ, points us to a longer, slower, deeper faith; or as he puts it in relation to Jesus: “his invitation to the weary is to ...

  • Book-cover-21
    Reviews

    Intentional interruptions - Jonathan Thomas

    2023-07-25T13:26:00

    This excellent book has something for everyone, says our reviewer

  • Book-cover-04
    Reviews

    A curious faith - Lore Ferguson

    2023-05-02T10:58:00

    A Curious Faith will especially help those who are perhaps flirting with deconstruction, asking questions about the faith they’ve inherited. Ferguson Wilbert makes space for doubt within an orthodox theology: “I need God to be more sovereign than I am, more faithful, more kind, more creative, more of every good ...

  • MicrosoftTeams-image (2)
    Opinion

    Pastors have admitted to endorsing books they haven’t read. As a Christian publisher, I think change is needed

    2023-03-10T12:07:00

    A number of Christian leaders have admitted to endorsing a controversial new book on sex without reading it in full 

  • Book-cover-02
    Reviews

    Loving disagreement - Christopher Landau

    2023-01-27T13:49:00

    Have you ever disagreed with another Christian? Do you have questions about the bounds of Church unity, or wonder at what point you should leave a church or recognise a state of disunity? Writing from an Anglican perspective, Christopher Landau’s new book aims to tackle these questions.

  • Book-cover-04
    Reviews

    Lydia - Paula Gooder

    2022-11-28T09:28:00

    The latest book from New Testament scholar Paula Gooder is her second work of fiction, and follows the story of Lydia, mentioned only fleetingly in the New Testament (Acts 16 and Philippians).

  • May22-Review-Leader-Servant
    Reviews

    Leadership Or Servanthood? - Hwa Yung

    2022-04-26T15:11:00

    There’s no doubting that the Church has a leadership problem. The roll call of high-profile leaders that have fallen, failed or been exposed in recent years is sobering. Obviously, human sin is the ultimate cause, but perhaps our model of leadership is also flawed, argues Hwa Yung, who offers a ...

  • Jan22-Review-3x2-CountItAllJoy
    Reviews

    Count It All Joy: A punchy book on the paradox of suffering

    2021-12-17T15:24:00

    This is a short, punchy and readable look at the paradox of suffering in the Christian life. In contrast to many so-called evangelical accounts, Perkins shows us that an element of suffering is a regular, expected and transforming part of what it means to follow Jesus.

  • TheReset
    Reviews

    The Reset - Jeremy Riddle

    2021-05-04T13:44:00

    Jeremy Riddle knows a lot about worship music – the former Bethel Church songwriter has spent his adult life working and ministering in that world – and so when he suggests that something is deeply wrong, we should pay attention.