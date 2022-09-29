Sue Rinaldi
Sue Rinaldi is a singer-songwriter, worship co-ordinator, writer and creative consultant.
Contact info
- Website:
- http://www.suerinaldi.net/
- Reviews
Sue Rinaldi: My top 8 songs
The singer-songwriter and worship leader is also a speaker and creative trainer. Her interests in culture, justice, technology and the future fuel her living and writing
- Magazine Features
Christine Noble (1938-2022): The Christian freedom-fighter
Christine Noble was a gifted and passionate Christian leader who fought for other women to be free in their callings, says Sue Rinaldi