Sofia Hörder
Sofia Hörder, writes for ADF International and can be found on Twitter at @HoerderSofia.
- Opinion
The media won't celebrate these inspiring Christian women. But I will
It’s easy to celebrate the celebrities campaigning for social justice, but what about the everyday women fighting for religious freedom?
- Opinion
This Christian tweeted a Bible verse. Now they’re on trial for ‘hate speech’
The Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen is facing a criminal trial and could be imprisoned after she voiced her Christian beliefs about marriage and sexuality