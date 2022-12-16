Simon Calvert
Simon Calvert is Deputy Director for Public Affairs at The Christian Institute, one of the largest UK organisations representing evangelicals with over 60,000 supporters. To find out more, visit www.christian.org.uk
The Scottish conversion therapy ban would criminalise prayers and sermons. It must be dropped
The Scottish government’s proposed new law suggests that teaching the importance of marriage is akin to conversion therapy. It breaches multiple human rights and is simply not necessary, says Simon Calvert
Campaigners want to ban ‘non-affirming’ prayers for gay people. Here’s why that would be disastrous for Christian freedom
If prayer is banned, the Christian Institute say they’ll take the Government to court.
The Court of Appeal is trying to re-write the meaning of ‘evangelical’
This ruling should send shudders down the spine of anyone who cares for religious freedom, says Simon Calvert