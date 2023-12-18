Sarah Yardley
Sarah Yardley is a Californian based in Cornwall. She studied Theology at St Mellitus College and is the Mission and Ministry Lead at Creation Fest
- Reviews
My top 10 books of 2023
Sarah Yardley introduces her favourites reads of the year, spanning theology, biography and devotionals
- Opinion
As an American living in the UK here's how I'm using Thanksgiving to share my faith
When Sarah Yardley moved from California to the UK eight years ago, she brought her love of Thanksgiving with her. Here’s how the American festival gives her the best opportunity to share the gospel with her British friends and neighbours
- Opinion
After a heartbreaking week in Christian news, here are 6 things to do when our leaders fail
When our leaders fail the pain of disappointment can be hard to bear. Sarah Yardley leads us into lament, and encourages us to look to Jesus to learn the lessons of good leadership
- Reviews
2021: My Year In Books
Sarah Yardley, author, speaker and mission and ministry lead at Christian festival, Creation Fest, shares the books that have been shaping her soul in 2021
- Magazine Features
3 ways to choose joy when your world is turned upside down
If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that change is unavoidable. Sarah Yardley shares her top tips on choosing joy regardless
- Opinion
Beth Moore is right. Complementarianism is not a doctrine to die for
The popular American preacher Beth Moore has asked forgiveness for treating complementarianism as “a litmus test”. But Sarah Yardley says Christians should be careful to distinguish between apologising for harmful practices and shifting our theology.