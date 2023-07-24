Rosie Woodbridge
Rosie writes occasionally for Christians in Sport. She is an ultimate frisbee player and is at St Mary’s Basingstoke with her husband Tom and young daughter.
- Opinion
When the Gospel grips your heart, you can step onto the pitch with confidence
As the Women’s World Cup gets underway in Australia, Christians in Sport’s Rosie Woodbridge writes an open letter to all those stepping out onto that pitch, or carrying the weight of their own expectations anywhere. Don’t worry, God loves you, win or lose
I’m cheering for the Lionesses and thanking God he created us equal
The performance of the England football team at Euro 2022 is changing the game for women’s sport. Our sporting talents are a gift from God, whether we are male or female, says Rosie Woodbridge