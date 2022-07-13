Rosie Ruth
Rosie Ruth worked in television for five years before completing a masters degree in creative producing. She now works as a freelance script editor, script reader, film and television reviewer and writes cultural analysis from a Christian perspective.
- Opinion
Why privatising Channel 4 will mean less religious broadcasting
In April, the government announced plans to sell Channel 4. Details were due this week but, due to changes at Westminster, these have been delayed. Yesterday, C4’s CEO told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee that privatising the network would impact creative innovation. Should Christians care?
- Reviews
The Split: There isn’t much sex in the BBC show, but that doesn’t make it good Christian viewing
As series three of The Split concludes, Rosie Ruth reflects on what the popular TV drama says about society’s attitudes to marriage and infidelity. And it isn’t good