Rebecca Chapman is a mum of three from London, a lay member of the Church of England’s General Synod, and a trustee of Christians in Media.
- Opinion
Process isn’t sexy but it matters. The Church is in a mess over same-sex blessings
Failing to follow good process always results in more problems and more pain. That’s why the Church of England’s wranglings over same-sex blessings are bound to continue, says Rebecca Chapman
- Reviews
The Last of Us is essential viewing for Christians – if you can stomach the gore
The hugely popular post-apocalyptic HBO series is morally ambiguous, but full of Christian themes, says Rebecca Chapman
- Opinion
Single-parent families need love from Christians – not judgement
A new report into family life shows one in four families are now headed by single-parents.