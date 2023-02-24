Martyn Whittock

Martyn Whittock is a Licensed Lay Minister in the Church of England. As an historian and author, or co-author, of fifty-five books, his work covers a wide range of historical and theological themes. As a commentator and columnist, he has written for several print and online news platforms and has been frequently interviewed on TV and radio discussing the interaction of faith and politics, events in the USA and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has also written about the impact of end-times beliefs on culture and politics. Recent books include Trump and the Puritans (Biteback), The Secret History of Soviet Russia’s Police State (Robinson), Jesus the Unauthorized Biography, The Story of the Cross (Lion), The End Times, Again? and Apocalyptic Politics (Cascade).