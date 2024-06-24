Karen Murdarasi
Karen Murdarasi is a freelance journalist
- Real Life
‘I was shot at point-blank range – twice! But God saved me’
After surviving sexual abuse, drug addiction and an assassination attempt, Tommy Hanrahan became a church leader – and saw both his abuser and would-be murderer come to Christ
- Opinion
5 things you (probably) didn’t know about Easter
Why do we eat chocolate eggs at Easter? What’s with school children making bonnets? And why is it called ‘Easter’ at all? Karen Murdarasi shares some little-known facts
- Opinion
What is Maundy Thursday all about?
The roots of the oddly-named Thursday before Easter come from Jesus’ command to love one another, as well as his foot-washing example, explains Karen Murdarasi
- Opinion
What is Ash Wednesday?
Pancake day is over and Lent has begun. But where did the day we call Ash Wednesday come from, and why do we celebrate it? Karen Murdarasi explores the origins of the Christian festival, and some of the more unusual ways it is marked today
- Archive content
Julian of Norwich: Everything you need to know about the medieval mystic
In writing down her remarkable visions of God, Julian of Norwich became the first English female writer. As this year marks 650 years since Julian's classic work The Revelations of Divine Love was written, Karen Murdarasi looks at her life and legacy
- Magazine Features
Is St Valentine’s Day a Christian festival?
Karen Murdarasi isn’t sure there’s much historical accuracy in the myths and legends that surround the origins of St Valentine’s Day. But that doesn’t mean Christians shouldn’t take the opportunity it presents to love those around them well.
- Opinion
Does the Bible really claim that Mary was a virgin?
The virgin birth is one of Christianity’s wildest – and most disputed claims. But was it just a case of misinterpretation?
- Opinion
Is Christmas a pagan festival?
Is Jesus’ birth really the reason for the season? Or did early Christians simply steal a much older, pagan festival and parachute Christ in? Karen Murdarasi explains
- Magazine Features
Sojourner Truth: The slave who became a gospel preacher
This inspiring preacher confounded the expectations of her day for both women and black people
- Magazine Features
What porn users need to know
It isn’t just Christians who are campaigning against online porn. Shocking revelations about the industry are causing those outside of the Church to take action too
- Opinion
The Christian faith of Florence Nightingale: The founder of modern nursing
The ‘Lady with the Lamp’ was a reluctant celebrity. On the 200 year anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, Karen Murdarasi explains how her love for God inspired her world-famous work
- Opinion
Why church ministers have the easiest job in the world
During Thank Your Vicar week Karen Murdarasi takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the job description…
- Archive content
Unsung heroes
Karen Murdarasi introduces three female Reformers who changed the face of the Church