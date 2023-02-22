Graham Nicholls
Graham Nicholls is director of Affinity: gospel churches in partnership and one of the leaders at Christ Church Haywards Heath, West Sussex.
- Opinion
Kate Forbes' uncompromising stance is a great example to all Christians
Kate Forbes MSP is answering questions about her Christian beliefs with clarity and integrity. The attacks on her from other politicians and parts of the media are unjust, says Graham Nicholls.
- Opinion
The average age of Christians in the UK is going up. We must pass on the faith to younger people
According to the latest census results, Christians are getting older, with the average age now being 51. Where has it all gone wrong, asks Graham Nicholls, and what can we do about it?
- Opinion
Demi Lovato’s album cover is offensive to Christians. I’m pleased the advert has been banned
The singer’s blasphemy is a simply a symptom of society’s disregard for God, and the saviour he sent to give his life for ours, says Graham Nicholls
- Opinion
Unbiblical ideas are everywhere but Christians are shrinking back in silence. Our church leaders must be bolder
Schools are teaching children dangerous ideas from a young age and extreme laws around gender are being passed in Scotland, argues Graham Nicholls. He believes church leaders need to be much more courageous when it comes to teaching on sexual ethics
- Opinion
The heretical beliefs of US pastors is truly shocking. We need to lament and repent
From denying the trinity to affirming sex between cohabiting couples, a recent survey of 1,000 US pastors makes for concerning reading, says Graham Nicholls. Could the same be true of the UK Church?
- Opinion
Michael Gove is right to talk about ‘Christian forgiveness’. But there should be consequences too
Do we “owe” politicians who apologise for Partygate, “an element of Christian forgiveness”? Yes and no, says Graham Nicholls
- Opinion
YouTube is censoring orthodox Christian teaching. Their treatment of John MacArthur proves it
YouTube has labelled his sermon "hate speech" and removed it from their website
- Opinion
I think Christians should have the jab. But it bothers me how governments are forcing their citizens into it
Nations in Europe are establishing a dangerous precedent that allows governments to prosecute those who refuse to take certain medicines, says Graham Nicholls
- Opinion
God is neither male or female, but we shouldn't use gender neutral language
Describing God as male is not patriarchal, says Graham Nichols, it’s accurate
- Opinion
Why I don’t believe mask wearing is a ‘moral duty’ for Christians
Now ‘Freedom Day’ has arrived in England, the government says masks only need to be worn in crowded public places - but should that include churches? Graham Nicholls argues not, and that Christians need to be wary of turning mask wearing into a legalistic, loveless debate
- Opinion
Fear and fantasy are creating a new generation of celibate young men – but is that a good thing?
Young men in Western societies are having less sex than previous generations. But as Christians, should this be a cause for celebration or concern? It depends on the reasons, says Graham Nicholls.
- Opinion
Is it time for Christians to boycott Christmas?
The Catholic historian and columnist for The Daily Telegraph, Tim Stanley has called on Christians to boycott Christmas, arguing that the true meaning of it is being forgotten. Is he right? Graham Nicholls responds