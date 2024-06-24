Giles Gough
Giles Gough is a writer based in Manchester and host of the 'God in Film' podcast
This film on Freud and CS Lewis won't convince anyone of God's existence
On the eve of the second world war, Sigmund Freud invites a young Oxford professor to his house to debate the existence of God. Not long afterwards he dies of suicide. What did the pair talk about, and was Freud’s mind ever changed on the question of faith?
Dancing for the Devil is a disturbing portrayal of a Christian cult
This new Netflix documentary about a cult leader is hard viewing for Christians, but could help us identify the early warning signs of spiritual abuse, says Giles Gough
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs can’t use God to mend his image
A video of the rapper previously known as Puff Daddy attacking his ex-girlfriend forced the star to own the actions he’d previously denied. But by playing the ‘God card’ Giles Gough says his apology lacked conviction
The Book of Clarence is not your normal Messiah movie
The Book of Clarence isn’t a Jesus-parody. It’s the tale of a grifter who decides to go into the Messiah business with unexpected consequences. But is it meant to be a comedy or a social commentary? Giles Gough isn’t quite sure
Dune Part Two is a potent warning against the misuse of religion
Those who dismiss the Dune series as being anti-religious are not looking close enough, says Giles Gough. The epic saga is a lesson in how not to abuse faith and power
Oppenheimer: A complicated moral conundrum with no easy answers
Christopher Nolan’s most political film to date paints an undeniably bleak picture, says Giles Gough, and asks some impossible ethical questions. Thank God for Christian hope
The changing faith of Taylor Swift
While the popstar's references to Christian faith have been infrequent, it may just be possible to trace a journey of deconstruction through her music, says Giles Gough. He reports on the tale of two Taylors
How Indiana Jones can help you talk to your friends about God
As the new Indiana Jones film hits our cinema screens, Giles Gough unpacks the Christian iconography used in the film franchise. It’s a great way to start a conversation about Jesus, he says
The Fabelmans contains some awkward faith moments, but some great life lessons
Steven Spielberg’s latest film is a fictionalised account of his early life. Giles Gough takes a look at the childhood that shaped a Hollywood legend, and the faith themes contained in the movie
The Sandman: The horror-fantasy show that dares to mention God
The Netflix series controversially casts a female Lucifer in a storyline that has echoes of the parable of Lazarus and the rich man. Giles Gough explores
This England: Branagh’s Boris shows little Christian integrity. But tell us something we didn’t know
This England follows Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as Prime Minister, tracing the impact of the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. But what does it tell us about godly leadership, asks Giles Gough?
Man of God: this real-life story of a literal saint is a little too holy
Starring Mickey Rourke, Man of God tells the true story of Saint Nektarios of Aegina, exiled unjustly, convicted without trial and slandered without cause. The film is a fascinating insight into the Greek Orthodox Church, says Giles Gough, even if the dialogue could do with some work
How Tolkien’s Christian faith influenced The Lord of the Rings
Reported to cost more than £350 million, Amazon’s new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive TV series ever created. Giles Gough takes a look at how J.R.R Tolkien’s Catholic faith shaped one of the best-selling books of all time
40 years on, Blade Runner fans are still unearthing hidden meanings. Here’s a Christian interpretation
40 years on from the release of Blade Runner, Giles Gough digs deep into Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece, in an attempt to discover a Christian message