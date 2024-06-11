Esther Higham
Esther Higham presents Premier Christian Radio’s Inspirational Breakfast (Mon-Thurs) and also runs a creative consultancy with her husband. They and their teenage children are part of a missional community in Kent, sharing faith through music, movies and prayer.
- Reviews
Unsung Hero is an inspirational story of answered prayer, but it could have taken more risks
The brothers behind Christian music duo for KING + COUNTRY have made a film about the struggles of their early years. It’s a beautiful tribute to a mother’s faith, says Esther Higham, but in making it all about her, it plays a little safe
- Interviews
Evangelist Michael Youssef: ‘I want to see a million souls saved'
As he celebrates 20 years of his ministry, Leading the Way, the forthright evangelist shares his passion for proclaiming the gospel
- Interviews
An interview with Jesus
Jonathan Roumie reveals what it's like to play Jesus Christ in the hit TV series, The Chosen