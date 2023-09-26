Daisy Edwards
Daisy Edwards is a history and journalism graduate, Londoner and lover of country music.
The dog walker’s guide to God - Henry Martin
The Dog Walker’s Guide to God: 52 musings on companionship, divine and canine is a wholesome collection of reflections for dog walkers to think about while taking their furry friend for their daily exercise.
Seeing God in the sweet ordinary - Becky Strahle
This is a sweet set of love letter-style devotionals from Nashville-based author Becky Strahle. The small, hardback book is visually appealing, and the size makes it is easy to carry with you.
Faithful disobedience - Wang Yi and others
Faithful Disobedience is a series of written accounts from leaders inside the Chinese House Church Movement. It includes testimonies from six prominent Chinese voices, most notably the pastor of Early Rain Covenant Church, Wang Yi, who was sentenced to nine years in prison, charged with “inciting to subvert state power”.
This heart-warming biography of Susie Spurgeon will encourage you
We review the new biography of C.H Spurgeon’s wife
The Diary of Isabella M Smugge - Ruth Leigh
The Diary of Isabella M Smugge is a book best described as ‘Christian chicklit’, a relatively unexplored genre.