Catherine Butcher is a freelance writer and editor, formerly communications director for Hope Together and author of ‘Crowned King’ and ‘Our Faithful Queen’, and co-author with Mark Greene of ‘The Servant Queen and the King She Serves’.
- Opinion
Outdated language is hurting our witness. Christians need to start speaking in plain English
Use of “Thee's” and “Thou's” in our worship services make Christians seem archaic and irrelevant, says Catherine Butcher
- Magazine Features
Why I support the monarchy
Having an evangelist’s heart has made me a monarchist. Some 20 years ago, when I went to see the crown jewels in the Tower of London, I was reduced to tears when I saw the significance given to the cross. That realisation prompted me to examine the coronation ceremony and ...
- Magazine Features
Why the Queen was Britain’s best evangelist
Much has been made of Queen Elizabeth II’s faith, but where did her strong trust in Jesus come from? Catherine Butcher explores the religious influences in the Queen’s life – from childhood to old age – and how they contributed to her becoming our nation’s most effective evangelist
- Opinion
Prince Philip (1921-2021): An outstanding example of Christian service
The Queen’s faith is well known and well documented. But Prince Philip also exemplified a life of Christian service, says Catherine Butcher