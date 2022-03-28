Andy Peck
Andy Peck is editor at large at Premier, hosts The Leadership Show on Premier Christian Radio and has suffered as an Everton fan since 1971.
- Interviews
'800 people became Christians at the last Spring Harvest. Now is the time for the Church to come together again'
With just weeks to go, Spring Harvest's CEO tells us how the biggest Easter celebration on the Church’s calendar is set up to bring physical and spiritual refreshment
- Reviews
I find most Christian leadership books dull. But this one won me over
We review Justyn Terry’s ‘The Five Phases of Leadership’
- Reviews
God of All Things - Andrew Wilson
We have all groaned at a crass spiritual point made in a sermon from something in the natural world. The title of this book may give the impression of tortuous links but its actually a brilliant book which works on many levels. Each of the 30 chapters focuses on an ...
- Interviews
The Christian faith of Mumsnet co-founder Carrie Longton
The co-founder of Mumsnet shares her insights on faith, leadership and work-life balance
- Opinion
‘Whoever loves money never has enough’ - Why Christians should oppose the Super League
New proposals from super rich football clubs have been widely condemned, especially by fans. Andy Peck explains what has happened, and why Christians should care
- Opinion
4 things to remember about the Bill Hybels scandal
The founder of Chicago's Willow Creek Community Church Bill Hybels was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by a number of women last year. Hybels resigned from the church but maintained his innocence. Now, the allegations have been deemed "credible", by an independent investigation. Andy Peck reflects on what the news means for those who have benefited from Hybels' ministry in recent years
- Opinion
JustOne stadium event: A view from the stands
The UK's first evangelistic stadium event in over 30 years took place on Saturday. Andy Peck reviews J.John's 'JustOne' at the Emirates Stadium.
- Archive content
Bethel Church: Heaven on Earth?
California’s most prominent charismatic church, led by Bill Johnson, divides opinion. Andy Peck finds out why some believe Bethel is seeing heaven come to earth, and others claim that it’s a deception
- Archive content
Why your church needs to stop babysitting believers
In 1 Corinthians Paul chides believers who are still being ‘fed with milk, and not with meat’ (3:2 KJV). Andy Peck explores how to wean baby believers into mature disciples.
- Reviews
Rowan's Rule
THE BIOGRAPHY OF THE ARCHBISHOP Rupert Shortt (Hodder & Stoughton)
- Reviews
Inspired: The Holy Spirit and the Mind of Faith - Jack Levison
Whether you’re charismatic or more conservative in your view of the Holy Spirit, the author hopes you can learn to value both the ecstatic and reflective study as evidence of the Holy Spirit’s work.
- Archive content
2020 Vision
For some, long term church planning means remembering to buy the wine for next Sunday’s communion. But for others the vision of the future haunts and inspires. Andy Peck asked ten Christian leaders what they think the UK church would look like in 2020.
- Magazine Features
Hold your fire
Heresy spotting has become something of a pastime for many Christians. We can get into trouble if we don’t keep alert, but we can easily miss the point or jump to unwarranted conclusions. So what does the Bible tells us we should do before rushing to judgment?
- Archive content
Fish out of water
Some people never seem to find the right church – like serial daters they move from one to the next. So who are these ‘church hoppers’ and how can we respond to them?
- Archive content
Finishing Well
The death of a local congregation is usually sad, but as Andy Peck discovers, you can close a church down in a positive way that helps all concerned face a brighter future.
- Archive content
Fit for purpose?
Many church leaders have analysed their church life and found it lacking the balance that scripture encourages. Andy Peck looks at the birth of the Purpose Driven phenomenon and how it is impacting churches in the UK.
- Archive content
The new street preachers
Could you imagine walking up to a complete stranger in the street and offering them prayer for healing? Some churches are trying it. Christianity went to find out more
- Archive content
The Message Works
Who wants to live in areas where drugs, guns and theft are rife? Andy Peck visits meets with Christians in Manchester who say God has led them to serve in some of the most deprived areas in the UK.
- Archive content
What the mega church can teach you
Some look at them longingly, others write them off and most assume they are out of their league, but Andy Peck discovers that the mega church has much to teach us, whether our church is 40 or 400-strong.
- Archive content
What do we know
Are stories of the demise in Bible reading and understanding in the UK really true? Andy Peck spoke to Bible and Theological colleges to discover what the level of biblical knowledge and understanding of new students actually is and considers what this tells us about the UK church.