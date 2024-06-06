Andrea Williams
Andrea Williams is Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre and Christian Concern
It’s time for Christians to push back against the new Progress Pride flags dominating our towns and cities
Christian Concern are vowing to take Westminster Council to court over planning rules surrounding their annual display of ‘Progress Pride’ flags on London’s Regent Street. Andrea Williams explains why
Allowing assisted suicide would be like opening the door to hell
Esther Rantzen’s petition to legalise assisted dying received more than 200,000 signatories, triggering a parliamentary debate. Christian Concern’s Andrea Williams is calling on politicians to protect the sanctity of life
CofE leaders are ‘walking together’ into sin. It’s a bad joke
The true doctrine of marriage cannot be changed, regardless of how the Church of England’s general synod votes, says Andrea Williams. But things are about to get harder for churches and ministers with traditional views on marriage and sexuality
Pray for Indi Gregory, that she may be given the chance of life
A culture of death has taken over our judicial system and NHS, says Andrea Williams. Parents must be free to get their children the medical help they need
Christians who challenge transgender ideology are not 'aggressive'
A senior member of the Church of England has hit out at Christian Concern for allegedly "aggressive" behaviour when it comes to transgender issues. Andrea Williams says the comments were "blatantly unfair"
The Bloom report says faith has value - but Christians in the UK are more marginalised than ever
More than half of adults believe freedom of religion is under threat in the UK, according to the Bloom report. Valuing faith means accepting that holiness and adherence to scripture are not optional for Christians - even when it doesn’t fit with popular opinion
Most Christians don’t feel comfortable wearing a cross at work. That needs to change
Despite Christianity being the largest religion in the UK, a recent study shows that many Christians still face discrimination in the workplace. It’s time for the Church to stand up, says Andrea Williams
Why The Christian Legal Centre fought so hard for Archie Battersbee’s right to life
The courts argued it could be in Archie’s “best interests” to die. Andrea Williams from the Christian Legal Centre believes this "dangerous argument" comes from throwing off the ‘shackles’ of Christianity and the truth of God’s word
Pills by post makes abortion trivial. God is grieved by our actions
It is a tragedy that the biggest change in abortion law in decades has gone through with little fanfare or protest, says Andrea Williams
Why Christians should oppose a ‘gay conversion therapy’ ban
Pastoral ministry is a private consensual conversation, but activists are seeking to criminalise it, says the chief executive of Christian Concern
Dismantling Lord Vinson’s bizarre claim that Jesus’ death was assisted suicide
As peers debated assisted suicide in the House of Lords last week, one Lord’s contribution jumped out as particularly remarkable
We are not a hate group. But friendly-fire from other Christians is hurting our gospel work
Christian Concern is being demonised, says Andrea Williams, and the attacks are coming from parts of the Church
Richard Page (1947-2021): The man at the centre of the ‘gay adoption’ row was a modern hero of the faith
The Christian magistrate whose views on same-sex adoption made national headlines has passed away. Christian Concern’s Andrea Williams worked closely with Richard Page, and remembers him as a faithful and inspirational follower of Jesus
Matt Hancock said DIY home abortions would be ‘temporary’. One year on, they’re still legal
What were initially billed as ‘temporary’ changes to abortion law are still in place, and Christians must oppose them, says Christian Concern’s Andrea Williams
The court got it wrong. Justice has not been done in Richard Page's case
The Court of Appeal ruled it was lawful for Christian magistrate Richard Page to be sacked after he said a homosexual couple were not the best people to adopt a child. Writing here last week, Rev Peter Ould argued the court got it right, and Page was merely dismissed for not doing his job. But Christian Concern's CEO Andrea Williams (pictured, above) believes this was a case of the justice system getting it wrong
The government's double U-turn on abortion is dangerous and chilling
After claiming there were no plans to change the law, the government has now said women will be permitted to have home abortions during the Covid-19 outbreak. Christian Concern's Andrea Williams believes the news puts thousands of lives at risk