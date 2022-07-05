Valerie King
Valerie King is a business advisor and member of Christian Climate Action
Contact info
- Opinion
I disrupted a church service. Here’s why Christians like me are taking radical action against climate change
Despite the Archbishop of Canterbury declaring that climate change is the greatest challenge we face, the Church of England still invests millions in fossil fuels. Valerie King from Christian Climate Action is calling on the CofE to divest by October 2022 – and she’s disrupting church services to make her point