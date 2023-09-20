Tom Hewish
Tom is is a digital journalist, a keen sportsman, illustrator and reader.
- Opinion
Russell Brand pushed society to ‘peak promiscuity’. Christian teaching on sex looks more appealing than ever
With allegations of sexual assault and rape against comedian Russell Brand dominating news headlines, does his downfall mark the end of the Sexual Revolution’s cultural reign – and, if so, where do we go from here?
- Opinion
Upset about Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi? It’s a fundamentally Christian response
The Liverpool star’s move to Al-Ettifaq is the latest sports story to draw criticism over human rights issues. But those rights we champion as a secular society are deeply rooted in a Christian worldview