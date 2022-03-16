Steve Dew-Jones
Steve Dew-Jones is News Director at Article18, an advocacy organisation working on behalf of Iran’s persecuted Christians. He was previously Senior Editor at World Watch Monitor.
- Opinion
As the world celebrates Nazanin’s release, let’s not forget those still in prison
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe may be a household name, but there are many other prisoners languishing in Iranian jails simply because they follow Jesus. We may not know their names, but we must continue to fight for their freedom